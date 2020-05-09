PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Stacey Lapuk Interiors Wins Best of San Rafael Design Award 2020


San Francisco, CA, May 09, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Stacey Lapuk Interiors has been selected for the 2020 Best of San Rafael Award in the Interior Decorators & Designers category by the San Rafael Award Program.

Each year, the San Rafael Award Program identifies companies that have achieved exceptional success in their business category. These are local companies that enhance the positive image of small business through service to their customers and our community. These exceptional companies help make the San Rafael area a great place to live, work and play.

The 2020 San Rafael Award Program focuses on quality. Winners are determined based on the information gathered both internally by the San Rafael Award Program and data provided by third parties.

Please visit Stacey's website for my information:
https://staceylapukinteriors.com

Please call to schedule a visual face to face consult: 415-493-6469

Stacey Lapuk Interiors
Stacey Lapuk
415-493-6469
Contact
staceylapukinteriors.com

