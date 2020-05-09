PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Post Profile for Your Business      Submit Press Release Join Now     Sign In
 
Businesses Articles Press Releases Follow @PRcom
Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site
 

Press Releases

 
Valley Insurance Agency Alliance

Press Release

Receive press releases from Valley Insurance Agency Alliance: By Email RSS Feeds:

Strong Insurance Group Joins Valley Insurance Agency Alliance


Owner has more than 15 years in the insurance industry.

St. Louis, MO, May 09, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Strong Insurance Group recently joined Valley Insurance Agency Alliance (VIAA), a cohesive family of more than 130 independent insurance agencies in Missouri and Illinois.

Strong Insurance Group was founded by Casey Strong, who has over 15 years of industry experience. The agency will specialize in home, auto, life and business insurance. Strong Insurance Group is located at 820 S. Main St. in St. Charles, Mo.

“My insurance career began in 2004, and now I’m ready to bring my extensive experience to my very own company,” said Strong. “I joined the alliance because they offer a lot of resources that I can utilize for my clients.” Strong added that she is excited about her newest endeavor so “I can build a legacy of my own that will allow my children to live out their dreams.”

Founded in 2006, VIAA generates more than $250 million in written premium and is the regional founding member for the Strategic Insurance Agency Alliance (SIAA), a more than $8 billion national alliance.

For more information about Strong Insurance Group, call (636) 925-3860.
Contact Information
Valley Insurance Agency Alliance
Rochelle Brandvein
(314) 725-1414
Contact
www.viaa4u.com

Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Valley Insurance Agency Alliance
Promote Your Business Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend
PR.com Contact Us About Us Terms of Use Help