Strong Insurance Group Joins Valley Insurance Agency Alliance

Owner has more than 15 years in the insurance industry.

St. Louis, MO, May 09, 2020 --(



Strong Insurance Group was founded by Casey Strong, who has over 15 years of industry experience. The agency will specialize in home, auto, life and business insurance. Strong Insurance Group is located at 820 S. Main St. in St. Charles, Mo.



“My insurance career began in 2004, and now I’m ready to bring my extensive experience to my very own company,” said Strong. “I joined the alliance because they offer a lot of resources that I can utilize for my clients.” Strong added that she is excited about her newest endeavor so “I can build a legacy of my own that will allow my children to live out their dreams.”



Founded in 2006, VIAA generates more than $250 million in written premium and is the regional founding member for the Strategic Insurance Agency Alliance (SIAA), a more than $8 billion national alliance.



Rochelle Brandvein

(314) 725-1414



www.viaa4u.com



