"Kataza" by Andrew Stewart is Now Available from Dreaming Big Publications


Kataza is a political suspense story that is published by Dreaming Big Publications and is now available in paperback and digital copies.

Sumrall, MS, May 09, 2020 --(PR.com)-- About the Book:
Mysterious antiquities; ancient ruins; corrupt politicians; genocidal massacres; wild animals; a "coup d’état"; inhospitable bush and hired killers: these are some of the dangers that Bruce Savage is confronted with in "Kataza," as he tries to save his companions, avert arrest and bring justice to his nemesis, Gumede. The dystopian future predicted in so many fantasy novels is not too far removed from reality. One example of a "dystopian present" is modern-day Zimbabwe, the setting for much of the narrative of "Kataza." Kataza is the name of the Savage family farm in what was formerly Rhodesia, and the place where Bruce Savage grew up with his friend Mzali. Kataza is also home to ancient ruins, of which there are many in southern Africa. Archaeological artefacts are unearthed which challenge orthodox interpretations of history and which are the catalysts initiating a chain of events which place Bruce, his girlfriend Alison, and Mzali in mortal jeopardy. Whilst being pursued by Bruce's nemesis, Gumede, the trio manage to uncover evidence of advanced 'state capture' by Gumede, and his plans to assassinate the President. Bruce and his companions are pursued by Gumede's men through some of the most rugged, yet beautiful, terrain in the world-- the inhospitable Matopos wilderness.

Kataza is available now from Amazon for $3.99 (e-book) or $13.99 (paperback). Please contact Kristi at dreamingbigpublications@outlook.com to request review copies or to receive exclusive author interviews, notice of new releases, and cover reveals.

Dreaming Big Publications is a publishing company on a mission to reach more people on a global level by publishing books that educate and advocate for mental health and social justice issues. Our main focus is nonfiction—self-help, memoirs, and books written for professional mental health providers—but we publish fiction as well and enjoy anything that is a good, fun read, including fantasy and sci-fi.

Amazon Link:
​https://www.amazon.com/Kataza-Andrew-Stewart-ebook/dp/B087NWYBQG/ref=sr_1_fkmr0_1?dchild=1&keywords=Kataza+by+Anthony+Stewart&qid=1588116603&sr=8-1-fkmr0

Dreaming Big Publications:
http://www.dreamingbigpublications.com/
Contact Information
Dreaming Big Publications
Kristi King-Morgan
(601) 394-8813
Contact
http://www.dreamingbigpublications.com/

