Katie’s Pizza & Pasta Osteria Expands to Online Ordering Due to Growing Demand

The restaurant industry is evolving and St. Louis restaurant-owner Katie Collier is on the forefront of overcoming adversity. Due to growing demand, her dine-in restaurant, Katie’s Pizza & Pasta Osteria (KPPO), is continuing to shift its business model with a new online ordering website. This will launch just in time for Mother’s Day weekend.

So far throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, each order submitted to KPPO has been placed by either email or phone call. Their website will now include a streamlined system to ensure a seamless process for customers and the kitchen staff. Customers can also select specific pickup or delivery times.



Included online will be a tasting menu, specialty bulk and grocery items, curbside cocktails and growlers, morel mushrooms, and a new spring menu. The spring menu will feature new morel mushroom pizza and morel mushroom pappardelle.



KPPO is also bringing back Giveback Tuesdays, where 100% of the profits from each fourth Tuesday of the month will go to a local charity. As of today, they have donated $227,420 to local nonprofit organizations.



100% of KPPO’s fresh pasta by the pound sales continue to go towards an emergency fund for their staff. Katie and Ted Collier will be matching the total fund. All delivery fees are going to employees as well.



KPPO even has plans to begin shipping their frozen pizzas nationwide. Please stay tuned for more information.



