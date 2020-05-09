Telgian’s Tom Parrish Elected AFAA Vice President

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Telgian Press Release

Phoenix, AZ, May 09, 2020 --(



During his two-year term as Vice President, Parrish will represent AFAA membership, which includes manufacturers, consulting engineers, distributors and AHJ’s, as well as end users. Parrish brings over 25 years of industry experience to the role including positions with municipal fire, law enforcement and emergency medical services, as well as private industry fire protection system design and installation. He is currently the Vice President of fire protection industry leader Telgian, as well as the Fire Marshal of the Putnam Township Fire Department in Pinckney, Michigan.



AFAA Board Member elections are based on experience, respect of peers and commitment to the fulfillment of AFAA’s goals. These include ensuring that buildings are safer through the proper application of automatic fire detection and fire alarm systems by influencing codes and standards at all levels.



As a force for positive change in the fire protection industry, Parrish is active in several global code development organizations. In addition to his work with the AFAA, Parrish serves on several NFPA technical committees including NFPA 72 Signaling Systems for the Protection of Life and Property and Emergency Communications Systems.



Professional credentials include Level IV NICET Certified Fire Alarm Technician, Level III NICET Inspections and Testing, Certified Fire Protection Specialist, Master Electrician and ASIS Board-Certified Physical Security Professional.



An experienced instructor, Parrish teaches nationally and internationally on a variety of fire safety and security topics. Recent presentations include “Understanding Proprietary Fire Alarm Systems,” “NICET Test Preparation,” “NFPA 72, National Fire Alarm and Signaling Code,” and “Fire Alarm System Initiating Device Basics.”



Parrish is also a sought-after author and has published numerous articles on related fire, life safety and security topics. Examples include “Smart Questions to Ask About a Fire Alarm System” for Construction Executive magazine, “Fire Alarm Industry Trends,” for A&S magazine, and the PRSM Best Practices Handbook, among others.



About Telgian



Combined, Telgian’s two business units, Telgian Fire Safety and Telgian Engineering & Consulting, provide comprehensive fire, security, life safety consulting and design and engineer services, partnering with a wide variety of clients to produce innovative solutions that reduce exposure to loss from fire and disasters.



A full service global engineering and risk management consulting firm, Telgian Engineering & Consulting (TEC), specializes in complex, multi-discipline private and public sector projects. TEC provides professional services related to the protection of people, property, information, and organizational mission against preventable losses. These include fire protection engineering, security risk consulting, and emergency management, as well as operations continuity.



Susan McNeill

480-621-5031



telgian.com



