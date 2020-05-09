Press Releases Miller Architects & Builders Press Release

Receive press releases from Miller Architects & Builders: By Email RSS Feeds: Miller Architects & Builders Breaks Ground on Encore On The Park Luxury Apartments

Miller Architects & Builders recently started construction on Encore On The Park luxury apartments in St. Cloud, Minnesota. The community features 105 luxury apartment homes with modern features and convenient access to many of the city's amenities.

St. Cloud, MN, May 09, 2020 --(



The community features 105 luxury apartment homes, will be situated close to nearby retailers with convenient access to many of the city’s amenities. Located next to Heritage Park, Encore On The Park will feature three stories of upscale apartment homes surrounding a courtyard with a walking path and access to Heritage Park. Also, two attached enclosed parking garages with a car wash, and one 18-stall detached garage.



Encore On The Park will consist of studio, 1-, 2-bedroom apartment homes and offer views of Heritage Park. The three levels of wood-framed apartments will wrap around a courtyard with a patio, barbecue area, sport court for basketball and pickle ball, and a dog park. The ground floor will include a beautiful two-story lobby with fireplace, a mail center, community room, 3-season porch, and fitness center. The second and third floor will also include a resident business center, yoga room, and game room.



Interiors of the pet-friendly apartment homes will be equipped with modern features such as energy-efficient stainless-steel appliances, in-unit washers/dryers, granite counters, tile backsplashes, luxury vinyl flooring, patios or balconies. Included in the apartment homes, the community will feature one guest suite.



Encore On The Park will open in the summer of 2021.



Miller Architects & Builders, LLC, St. Cloud, MN, is a full-service architectural and construction firm providing design/build, architectural design, pre-construction, construction, and construction management services for commercial projects in the upper Midwest. More information about the firm can be found at www.millerab.com. St. Cloud, MN, May 09, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Miller Architects & Builders, a leading multi-family construction management firm specializing in apartment communities across Minnesota, today announced it has broken ground on Encore On The Park Apartments, a new luxury apartment community in St. Cloud, Minnesota.The community features 105 luxury apartment homes, will be situated close to nearby retailers with convenient access to many of the city’s amenities. Located next to Heritage Park, Encore On The Park will feature three stories of upscale apartment homes surrounding a courtyard with a walking path and access to Heritage Park. Also, two attached enclosed parking garages with a car wash, and one 18-stall detached garage.Encore On The Park will consist of studio, 1-, 2-bedroom apartment homes and offer views of Heritage Park. The three levels of wood-framed apartments will wrap around a courtyard with a patio, barbecue area, sport court for basketball and pickle ball, and a dog park. The ground floor will include a beautiful two-story lobby with fireplace, a mail center, community room, 3-season porch, and fitness center. The second and third floor will also include a resident business center, yoga room, and game room.Interiors of the pet-friendly apartment homes will be equipped with modern features such as energy-efficient stainless-steel appliances, in-unit washers/dryers, granite counters, tile backsplashes, luxury vinyl flooring, patios or balconies. Included in the apartment homes, the community will feature one guest suite.Encore On The Park will open in the summer of 2021.Miller Architects & Builders, LLC, St. Cloud, MN, is a full-service architectural and construction firm providing design/build, architectural design, pre-construction, construction, and construction management services for commercial projects in the upper Midwest. More information about the firm can be found at www.millerab.com. Contact Information Miller Architects & Builders

Denise Schnettler

320.251.4109



www.millerab.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Miller Architects & Builders