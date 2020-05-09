“Spread A Smile” Music Video Surpasses 10 Million YouTube Views

Press Releases Church of Scientology Celebrity Centre... Press Release

Grammy Award-winning legends Chick Corea, Stanley Clarke, Mark Isham and David Campbell have a digital milestone to smile about.

Nashville, TN, May 09, 2020 --(



“Spread a Smile,” a modern-day “We Are The World,” has now hit over 10 million YouTube views, generating an international following across more than 100 nations.



This uniquely inspired collaboration comprises an ensemble filming from their homes around the world. Artists participated from New York, Los Angeles, London, Bogotá, Milan, Melbourne, Cape Town and more than a dozen other cities across Europe and the United States.



“Spread a Smile” tells viewers that, even if you’re stuck at home, you can lift the world up by spreading positivity. It’s a message harmonized throughout the video by Smash Mouth’s Greg Camp, radio and television personality Kerri Kasem, Australian icon Kate Ceberano, Chilean singer-songwriter Alberto Plaza, Argentine star Diego Verdaguer, Israeli guitarist extraordinaire David Broza, Cuban-born bass virtuoso Carlitos Del Puerto, Idols South Africa star Tebogo Louw and Colombian actor-comedian Andrés López.



Written and produced by Scientology Media Productions, “Spread a Smile” is about the power of togetherness, even in a time when we’re all apart. The video further raises awareness about basic prevention and wellness resources available at the How to Stay Well Prevention Resource Center. The center provides materials, including PSAs, booklets and signage—all downloadable for free online at Scientology.org/StayWell.



Even though we are all keeping our distance, we are all in this together.



Watch The Video:

Scientology.org/StayWell



Embed The Video:

https://youtu.be/dXXWNgRfV-0



#StayWell



Julie Brinker

615-687-4600



www.scientology.org



