“Spread A Smile” Music Video Surpasses 10 Million YouTube Views


Grammy Award-winning legends Chick Corea, Stanley Clarke, Mark Isham and David Campbell have a digital milestone to smile about.

Nashville, TN, May 09, 2020 --(PR.com)-- The Church of Scientology Nashville is pleased to announce a new milestone for the brand new music video “Spread a Smile,” which features Grammy Award-winning music legends teaming up to help spread a smile and stay well.

“Spread a Smile,” a modern-day “We Are The World,” has now hit over 10 million YouTube views, generating an international following across more than 100 nations.

This uniquely inspired collaboration comprises an ensemble filming from their homes around the world. Artists participated from New York, Los Angeles, London, Bogotá, Milan, Melbourne, Cape Town and more than a dozen other cities across Europe and the United States.

“Spread a Smile” tells viewers that, even if you’re stuck at home, you can lift the world up by spreading positivity. It’s a message harmonized throughout the video by Smash Mouth’s Greg Camp, radio and television personality Kerri Kasem, Australian icon Kate Ceberano, Chilean singer-songwriter Alberto Plaza, Argentine star Diego Verdaguer, Israeli guitarist extraordinaire David Broza, Cuban-born bass virtuoso Carlitos Del Puerto, Idols South Africa star Tebogo Louw and Colombian actor-comedian Andrés López.

Written and produced by Scientology Media Productions, “Spread a Smile” is about the power of togetherness, even in a time when we’re all apart. The video further raises awareness about basic prevention and wellness resources available at the How to Stay Well Prevention Resource Center. The center provides materials, including PSAs, booklets and signage—all downloadable for free online at Scientology.org/StayWell.

Even though we are all keeping our distance, we are all in this together.

Watch The Video:
Scientology.org/StayWell

Embed The Video:
https://youtu.be/dXXWNgRfV-0

#StayWell

Scientology Media Productions, located in Hollywood, California, is home to the Scientology Network. Broadcasting 24/7 from the studio, Scientology Network is available at DIRECTV Channel 320 and can be streamed live in 17 languages at scientology.tv as well as streaming platforms such as Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku, YouTube and mobile apps for smartphones and tablets. Since launching in March 2018, the network has been viewed in 240 countries and territories worldwide.
Contact Information
Church of Scientology Celebrity Centre Nashville
Julie Brinker
615-687-4600
Contact
www.scientology.org

