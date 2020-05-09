The Writers Circle Hosts Summer Writing Virtual Open House on May 17

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases The Writers Circle Workshops Press Release

The Writers Circle will host a Virtual Open House on Sunday, May 17 from 10:00 AM to 1:00 PM. The open house will feature all three of TWC’s summer creative writing programs: WordSMASH mini-camps for kids, the Summer Creative Writing Intensives for teens, and adult workshops, including TWC’s brand new Saturday Summer Specials.

Summit, NJ, May 09, 2020 --(



Since mid-March TWC has been running all its programs and special events virtually and students and parents are thrilled.



“I’m so grateful that you’ve made this class possible and that you have such a wonderful, energetic instructor in Mike,” says Jennifer Rittner whose son has been taking TWC’s Out of this World workshop online with author-instructor Mike Allegra. Mike will be teaching WordSMASH for rising 1st and 2nd graders this summer.



And Kristin Curry, a frequent TWC adult student, shares, “I am really enjoying these short online workshops the Circle has started as we all adhere to physical distancing to help deal with the pandemic. Convenient (no travel time!), topical and fun. Thank you!!”



The Writers Circle’s virtual open house will bring together TWC author-instructors with parents and students of all ages for a taste of TWC’s summer writing activities and plans. The schedule will be:



10 AM – WordSMASH for grades 1-2, 3-5, and 6-7



11 AM – Summer Creative Writing Intensives for Teens who LOVE to Write



12 Noon – Summer Adult Workshops & Saturday Specials



All of The Writers Circle’s instructors are published authors hand-picked for their ability to encourage and support students at every age and stage of the writing process.



“Summer is a very special time at The Writers Circle, filled with creativity, friendship, laughter, and fabulous new stories. We want this summer to be just as fun and productive as in years past. Especially in this crazy moment in history, we need community more than ever,” says Writers Circle Founder/Director Judith Lindbergh. “While we are still hoping to meet in person, we’re doing all we can to make all our programs as vibrant as possible, whichever way we have to go.”



Register for this free Open House online here. And see full details about all The Writers Circle’s programs at https://writerscircleworkshops.com/



More About The Writers Circle

Founded by West Orange author Judith Lindbergh, The Writers Circle has been teaching students from ages 8-80 the joy of creative writing in five locations in suburban New Jersey since 2010.



The Writers Circle believes in the uniqueness of each writer’s voice. ​​We welcome the most reluctant child, the teen in need of a welcoming place to explore and express, the adult who feels like a beginner, and the experienced professional looking for a group of insightful peers. TWC’s children’s workshops, for first graders through high school students, emphasize creativity and imagination as the most productive and enjoyable path to better writing. Our adult workshops include beginners classes for newly aspiring writers, multi-genre workshops, and genre-specific classes in fiction, creative nonfiction, poetry and more. The Writers Circle celebrated its tenth anniversary in January 2020.



The Writers Circle is more than a place to take a creative writing class. It is a community joined by the love of writing.



Classes held in Summit, Maplewood, South Orange, Montclair, Morristown, and now online. For additional information, visit www.writerscircleworkshops.com.



Contact Information The Writers Circle Workshops

Judith Lindbergh

973-900-0415

https://writerscircleworkshops.com

Judith Lindbergh

973-900-0415



https://writerscircleworkshops.com



