Helping Hands Customer and 60s Pop Star Featuring in New UB40 NHS Charity Single

Windsor, United Kingdom, May 09, 2020 --(



Singer-songwriter Mike was nominated to take part in this project by his son and niece who work in the music industry.



The video, which features Mike and his carers, also stars other famous faces such as Sir Cliff Richard, Scarlett Moffatt, Jools Holland, Suggs and front-line workers involved in the efforts against coronavirus.



Sorrell Forbes, niece of Mike who works at Universal Music Group International commented:



“We are so thankful for the care that the NHS and Helping Hands have given to Mike and the support provided to the family. We wished to film Mike in this project due to his passion for music and to involve his new carers who he quickly built a great relationship with. Through these very difficult times we have seen some truly amazing people going out of their way to help those in need – it’s really inspiring.”



Mike joined Helping Hands as a customer in recent weeks for palliative care after his discharge from the hospital and sadly passed before the release of the music video.



The manager of the Windsor & Maidenhead branch said: “Mike’s family was very pleased with how quickly we were able to set up the care package to start on the day he came out of hospital. They have expressed how grateful they are to our carers. They are a very lovely family and it’s been our pleasure to look after Mike; he had a good sense of humour. We were privileged to assist him at home where he was happy, safe and comfortable.”



After being scouted in London clubs by Decca records in 1961, Mike went on to release singles under various labels during the next few years, and in 1965 he sang the theme song to the film "A High Wind in Jamaica." In 1970 he recorded "With A Little Love" which gained widespread fame after being used on the "Attila the Hun" sketch of Monty Python's Flying Circus. Appearing in this music video brings his career full circle back to the label he started his music career with.



The charity single was released on Monday 20 April by Universal Music Group and the music video will be released on Thursday 7th May.



Since 1989, Helping Hands has specialised in visiting and live-in home care and is an industry leader in the care sector.



The company, which has its head office in Warwickshire, has a network of over 100 branches across England and Wales, providing home care support to people living with conditions such as dementia, Parkinson’s and mobility difficulties.



