Ace Cloud Hosting Presents a CPA Hosting Offer to Survive This Pandemic

A leader in cloud hosting for the accounting industry, Ace Cloud Hosting is providing a much-needed offer to CPAs to help them work remotely and maintain productivity during the global health crisis.

Pompano Beach, FL, May 11, 2020 --( PR.com )-- With the COVID-19 crisis, CPAs and accounting professionals are looking for solutions that can improve productivity and achieve business continuity while working remotely, without spending too much.

Ace Cloud Hosting, a managed cloud services provider, announced a much-needed offer for CPAs to smoothen their remote working experience, where they can host unlimited applications (accounting software such as QuickBooks, tax applications such as Drake, ATX, Lacerte, etc.) at just $50/user/month for first three months.

Opting for this offer during the tax season will help CPAs and accountants in improving productivity, enhance collaboration, and optimize their tax filing process, along with being pocket-friendly.

Additionally, users can benefit from the BCDR (Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery) services, 100-day rolling data backup, enhanced security measures, and a 99.999% uptime guarantee. The company will also help its customers with quick data migration, keeping in mind the rapidly changing requirements.

This offer can be chosen by contacting Ace Cloud Hosting over call, email, live chat, or signing up on their CPA Hosting page.

Speaking at the company event, Dr. Sangeeta Chhabra (president of Ace Cloud Hosting) said, "In these unprecedented times, Ace Cloud Hosting is here to help CPAs and accounting firms streamline the tax filing process with fast, seamless, and secure access to applications and data on the cloud. With this offer, they can rest assured that their accounting process will be up and running regardless of the remote work."

She continued, "In light of this alarming situation, we are encouraging everyone to stay safe and vigilant. We urge everyone to stay at home and practice social distancing to reduce the impact of the pandemic. Together, we will get through this and be stronger in the end. We're proud to be doing our part."

About Ace Cloud Hosting

Ace Cloud Hosting (ACE) is a leading provider of managed hosting services with a global customer base for its services that include application hosting, virtual desktop hosting, managed server hosting, and more.

Ace Cloud Hosting has partnered with leading data centers in Phoenix, Houston, Dallas, and Chicago to deliver best-in-class services. ACE is an Intuit Authorized Commercial Host for QuickBooks and QuickBooks Solution Provider that gives them the authority to sell genuine Intuit products to the customers.

Contact Information
Ace Cloud Hosting

Deepanshu Gahlaut

1-855-ACE-IT-UP



https://www.acecloudhosting.com/



