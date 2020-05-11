NobelBiz Announces Free Live Yoga Sessions to Support People from the Contact Center Industry



NobelBiz is proudly announcing an initiative that aims to support and help the Contact Center Industry, inviting them to join free live desk Yoga Sessions provided by the cloud contact center technology company.





The free yoga sessions are 15 minutes long, and will take place every Tuesday and Thursday, at 8:30 AM PDT. This is a benevolent service. No costs involved. Just the investment of 15 minutes to settle your soul.



As recent events have had an impact on each and every individual, not only on a professional level, but also on a personal one, NobelBiz decided to pursue an initiative that aims to offer the people from the Contact Center industry access to professional Yoga Sessions for free.



“Yoga is something that can teach us to explore the unknown and create something bigger than ourselves, especially when it is also an opportunity that facilitates community connection and growth. That’s why we contacted a certified yoga instructor to help us bring everyone together and offer our employees and the entire Contact Center industry the opportunity to improve their mindfulness and overall health.” - Steve Bederman, CEO of NobelBiz



The purpose of the Yoga Sessions is to create an immersive experience for the Contact Center industry, as well as meet and connect with like-minded individuals. Giving back to the community is an important component of the NobelBiz company mission, and everyone who is excited to be part of a fruitful experience is invited to join.



