Vishay Intertechnology Snap-in Power Aluminum Capacitors Enable Higher Power Density to Save PCB Space, Lower Costs

Miniature Devices Released by New Yorker Electronics Offer Increased Ripple Current to 5.05A and Useful Life of 5,000 Hours at 85°C

Northvale, NJ, May 10, 2020 --(



With ripple currents up to 5.05A, the devices released by New Yorker Electronics allow designers to utilize fewer components to save board space and lower costs. Featuring a cylindrical aluminum case and insulated with a blue sleeve, 257 PRM-SI capacitors feature rated voltages to 500V in 25 compact case sizes ranging from 22mm x 25mm to 35mm x 60mm. The RoHS-compliant devices are also available with 3-pin keyed polarity snap-in terminals.



These polarized aluminum electrolytic snap-in capacitors with non-solid electrolyte are ideally suited for smoothing, buffering, and DC-Link filtering in switch mode power supplies used in medical, consumer welding, and test and measurement equipment, in addition to general industrial control and audio/video system applications.



Features & Benefits:

· Up to 500V

· Useful life: 5000h at 85°C

· Polarized aluminum electrolytic capacitors, non-solid electrolyte

· Large types, very small dimensions, cylindrical aluminum case, insulated with a blue sleeve



Applications:

· General purpose, industrial and audio / video systems

· Smoothing and filtering

· Standard and switched mode power supplies



New Yorker Electronics is a franchise distributor for Vishay and supplies its full line of discrete semiconductors (diodes, MOSFETs and infrared optoelectronics) and passive electronic components (resistors, inductors and capacitors).



Northvale, NJ, May 10, 2020 --( PR.com )-- New Yorker Electronics, longtime franchise distributor for Vishay Intertechnology, has introduced a new series of Vishay BC Components Miniature Snap-in Power Aluminum Electrolytic Capacitors. The new Vishay Snap-In Power Aluminum Capacitors enable higher power density designs. The new Vishay 257 PRM-SI series offers up to 20-percent higher ripple current than previous-generation solutions in case sizes that are up to 20-percent smaller, while providing longer useful life to 5,000 hours at 85°C.

Mark Pappas

201-750-1171



www.newyorkerelectronics.com

209 Industrial Avenue

Northvale, New Jersey 07647

USA



