Vishay Intertechnology Snap-in Power Aluminum Capacitors Enable Higher Power Density to Save PCB Space, Lower Costs

)-- New Yorker Electronics, longtime franchise distributor for Vishay Intertechnology, has introduced a new series of Vishay BC Components Miniature Snap-in Power Aluminum Electrolytic Capacitors. The new Vishay Snap-In Power Aluminum Capacitors enable higher power density designs. The new Vishay 257 PRM-SI series offers up to 20-percent higher ripple current than previous-generation solutions in case sizes that are up to 20-percent smaller, while providing longer useful life to 5,000 hours at 85°C.
With ripple currents up to 5.05A, the devices released by New Yorker Electronics allow designers to utilize fewer components to save board space and lower costs. Featuring a cylindrical aluminum case and insulated with a blue sleeve, 257 PRM-SI capacitors feature rated voltages to 500V in 25 compact case sizes ranging from 22mm x 25mm to 35mm x 60mm. The RoHS-compliant devices are also available with 3-pin keyed polarity snap-in terminals.
These polarized aluminum electrolytic snap-in capacitors with non-solid electrolyte are ideally suited for smoothing, buffering, and DC-Link filtering in switch mode power supplies used in medical, consumer welding, and test and measurement equipment, in addition to general industrial control and audio/video system applications.
Features & Benefits:
· Up to 500V
· Useful life: 5000h at 85°C
· Polarized aluminum electrolytic capacitors, non-solid electrolyte
· Large types, very small dimensions, cylindrical aluminum case, insulated with a blue sleeve
Applications:
· General purpose, industrial and audio / video systems
· Smoothing and filtering
· Standard and switched mode power supplies
New Yorker Electronics is a franchise distributor for Vishay and supplies its full line of discrete semiconductors (diodes, MOSFETs and infrared optoelectronics) and passive electronic components (resistors, inductors and capacitors).
New Yorker Electronics is a certified authorized distributor of electronic components, well known for its full product lines, large inventories and competitive pricing since 1948. New Yorker Electronics is an AS9120B and ISO AS9120:2015 certified source of capacitors, resistors, semi-conductors, connectors, filters, inductors and more, and operates entirely at heightened military and aerospace performance levels. It also functions in strict accordance with AS5553 and AS6496 standards - verifying that it has implemented industry standards into everyday practices to thwart the proliferation of counterfeit parts. It is a member of ECIA (Electronics Component Industry Association) and of ERAI (Electronic Resellers Association International).