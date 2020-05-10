Private Placement Markets Launches "PPM Loans" as an Industry Alternative to CMBS Loans

Press Releases Private Placement Markets Press Release

Steve Muehler, Founder & Senior Managing Member of Private Placement Markets, Today Introduced the Firms New Commercial Real Estate Asset Backed Certificates Market.

Seven years after the mortgage credit crisis, the costs of originating and servicing mortgages is at all-time highs while customer satisfaction rates are falling. The origination process has not fundamentally changed in decades, making the industry ripe for disruption in the face of increasing costs, decreasing profits, lost efficiency, and increasing regulatory hurdles coming together to make the business model too challenging. These inefficiencies are each addressed with out Commercial Real Estate Asset Backed Certificates Market (CREABC Market) which will probably be the biggest emerging disruptive platform to serve Institutional Real Estate Investors around the Globe.



Additional Information can be found at: https://www.PPMLoans.com and https://www.PPMDebt.com. Access to the CREABC Market is strictly limited to Institutional Investors that meet the “Qualified Institutional Buyer” definition as defined by the Private Placement Markets.



The Private Placement Markets is a growing global provider of alternative asset trading, Alternative Trading System (“ATS”) technology, listing, information and private / public company services. Through its diverse portfolio of solutions, the Private Placement Markets enables Entrepreneurs and Business Managers to plan, optimize and execute their business vision with confidence, using advanced technologies that provide transparency and insight for navigating today's Global Alternative Investments Capital Markets. As the creator of the world's first set of Private Placement Markets, its technology powers more than 68 market segments and is growing it operations over the next 24-months to include 50 countries. To learn more about the Private Placement Portfolio of Companies, visit:



All trademarks and service marks are the property of the respective parties.



San Francisco, CA, May 10, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Steve Muehler, Founder & Senior Managing Member of the Private Placement Markets today announced the firm's new Commercial Mortgage Backed Certificates program for the Financing of Commercial Real Estate in North America, and select countries throughout Europe, Asia, Africa and South America.

Seven years after the mortgage credit crisis, the costs of originating and servicing mortgages is at all-time highs while customer satisfaction rates are falling. The origination process has not fundamentally changed in decades, making the industry ripe for disruption in the face of increasing costs, decreasing profits, lost efficiency, and increasing regulatory hurdles coming together to make the business model too challenging. These inefficiencies are each addressed with out Commercial Real Estate Asset Backed Certificates Market (CREABC Market) which will probably be the biggest emerging disruptive platform to serve Institutional Real Estate Investors around the Globe.

Additional Information can be found at: https://www.PPMLoans.com and https://www.PPMDebt.com. Access to the CREABC Market is strictly limited to Institutional Investors that meet the "Qualified Institutional Buyer" definition as defined by the Private Placement Markets.

The Private Placement Markets is a growing global provider of alternative asset trading, Alternative Trading System ("ATS") technology, listing, information and private / public company services. Through its diverse portfolio of solutions, the Private Placement Markets enables Entrepreneurs and Business Managers to plan, optimize and execute their business vision with confidence, using advanced technologies that provide transparency and insight for navigating today's Global Alternative Investments Capital Markets. As the creator of the world's first set of Private Placement Markets, its technology powers more than 68 market segments and is growing it operations over the next 24-months to include 50 countries.

