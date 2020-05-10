Monterey County, California Selects GeoComm for GIS Maintenance Project

Press Releases GeoComm Press Release

St. Cloud, MN, May 10, 2020 --(



Monterey County California began working with GeoComm in 2016 when they requested GeoComm complete a GIS data assessment and improvement project. After the GIS improvements were complete, GeoComm completed an additional project that consisted of synchronizing the Address Point Layer with the MSAG and ALI Databases to meet their new CAD system requirements.



“We are excited to continue our long term partnership with Monterey County, highlighting our ongoing commitment to them aimed at understanding their public safety GIS needs and solving their problems. This latest project will ensure that the GIS data Monterey County provides to the State of California for their new NG9-1-1 system will be reliable and up to date for providing accurate routing of 9-1-1 calls,” stated Greg Spadorcio, GeoComm’s Vice President of Sales.



GeoComm is currently working with the State of California through a partnership with Atos Public Safety LLC and providing the critical GIS element in the State of California’s NG9-1-1 system transformation project. To learn more about GeoComm’s involvement in the State of California NG9-1-1 project visit https://www.geo-comm.com/caloesproject/



