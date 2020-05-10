Publishing Company Devoted to Black Women Writers Releases Debut Publication

Press Releases Sovereign Noir Publications Press Release

Publisher’s Weekly announced in their 2018 report that Black women made up less than 2% of the publishing industry in the U.S. With this information in mind, Sovereign Noir Publications was created to challenge that statistic while pushing Black women authors to the forefront of their business practice. Since their conception, they have worked formidably to celebrate, honor, and support Black women writers and have grown to have 2,000+ fans and followers all over the world. That being said, Sovereign Noir Publications is proud to support Kayona Ebony Brown as she pushes her second novella of the Of Music and Men series.



“Of Music and Men is a really dope series, both the novellas and the podcast, and it is very exciting to be a part of something that combines entrepreneurship, Black women’s perspectives, and the mindset of being a millennial in such a weird space and time. Kayona really captures the essence of presenting reality in a comedic and thoughtful way." -Kameisha Jerae Hodge, CEO of Sovereign Noir Publications



The second novella in the Of Music and Men series, Nothing But A Number, will be available for pre-order on Sovereign Noir’s website at www.sovereignnoir.com/nban. It will also be available via the official Of Music and Men website (www.ofmusicandmen.com), where the podcast is also fully available for download as well. The eBook will be available for pre-order on a Pay What You Can basis to accommodate those affected by COVID-19 beginning on April 18, 2020. It will be released on all major platforms digitally on May 10, 2020.



Contact Information Sovereign Noir Publications

Kameisha Jerae Hodge

703-493-0335

Kameisha Jerae Hodge

703-493-0335





