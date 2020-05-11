pValue Funded by Chingona Ventures to Accelerate Launch of Online Crowdsourced Testing Platform

Press Releases pValue Inc. Press Release

Chingona Ventures focuses on industries that are massively changing and founders who are not always well understood by the traditional investor. They seek out primarily pre-seed and seed stage companies with an emphasis on elevating women- and minority-owned enterprises. For more information, visit www.chingona.ventures. Chicago, IL, May 11, 2020 --( PR.com )-- pValue, a visionary startup in the certification testing industry, announced today that it has closed a financing round led by Chingona Ventures. The capital accelerates pValue’s market launch to enable test sponsors to leverage their proprietary platform, which crowdsources community experts and allows the entire exam development process to be conducted in a virtual environment.The company was co-founded by Ruben A. Garcia (CEO), who in 2008 started cutting-edge remote proctoring solutions provider Innovative Exams. “The investment led by Chingona Ventures is going to help revolutionize the certification industry,” said Garcia.With a software platform built by a team with decades of testing experience, pValue’s exam validity is assured by rigorous and accepted psychometric models. “We are focused on generating high-quality content and making sure that our exams exceed industry standards,” said Chief Psychometrician Alan Mead, PhD.Chingona Ventures took the early initiative in efforts to help launch pValue’s platform and has since been joined by several other funders.“We support companies catering to the massive generational and demographic shift occurring in the U.S. and globally,” said Samara Mejia Hernandez, founder of Chingona Ventures. “I believe pValue’s model has the capacity to democratize not only how tests are created, but how learners and professionals gain access and advancement in their industries.”“Our goal is to make the certification exam process more efficient and effective every step of the way,” said Garcia. “pValue removes obstacles that keep potential test sponsors, content experts, and test-takers out of the process. Our testing platform provides a tool to build measurable success across a range of industries.”About pValuepValue leverages proprietary technology and proven, economic-based crowdsourcing models to develop high-quality certification exams. The Illinois-based company’s innovative testing marketplace connects clients with community experts, so that together they can create industry-leading exams in a virtual environment and provide greater opportunities for test-takers. To find out more or partner with pValue, visit www.pValue.co.About Chingona VenturesChingona Ventures focuses on industries that are massively changing and founders who are not always well understood by the traditional investor. They seek out primarily pre-seed and seed stage companies with an emphasis on elevating women- and minority-owned enterprises. For more information, visit www.chingona.ventures. Contact Information pValue Inc.

