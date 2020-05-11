Bill Perfect, Inc. Achieves SSAE 18 (SOC 1) Type II Certification for TimelyBill OSS

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Bill Perfect Inc. Press Release

Denver, NC, May 11, 2020 --(



Ben Osbrach, CISSP, CISA, QSA, CICP, CCSFP, National Risk Advisory Leader of Marcum’s risk advisory group says, “We were excited to continue our audit relationship with Bill Perfect on the completion of their 2019 SOC 1 Type II. Todd and his team strive for improvement in their controls year over year; taking their responsibility for maintaining a well-controlled and secured environment seriously.”



SOC 1® engagements are performed in accordance with the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants’ SSAE 18, Statement on Standards for Attestation Engagements (SSAE) No. 18, Reporting on Controls at a Service Organization. The SOC 1® Type II examination is performed by an independent auditing firm and is intended to meet the needs of the management of user entities and the user entities’ auditors, as they evaluate the effect of the controls at the service organization on the user entities’ financial statement assertions. These reports are important components of user entities’ evaluation of their internal controls over financial reporting for purposes of complying with laws and regulations such as the Sarbanes-Oxley Act and the user entities’ auditors as they plan and perform audits of the user entities’ financial statements.



Marcum’s testing of Bill Perfect’s control environment included examination of their policies and procedures regarding computer operations, application change control, information security, data communications, and physical security. Upon completion of the examination, Bill Perfect received a Service Auditor’s Report with an unqualified opinion demonstrating that their policies, procedures, and infrastructure controls were suitably designed and operating effectively to achieve the related control objectives throughout the examination period.



“The successful completion of our SOC 1® Type II examination audit provides Bill Perfect’s clients with the assurance that the controls and safeguards we employ to protect and secure their data are in line industry standards and best practices,” said Todd Knower, COO.



About – Bill Perfect, Inc.

Bill Perfect develops, markets, and integrates the award winning TimelyBill® Operations Support System software, which is made available to customers using a SaaS model. Incorporated in 2009, Bill Perfect is a Delaware corporation, with headquarters in Denver, North Carolina.



The TimelyBill® Operations Support System was designed to provide the maximum flexibility and reliability available in a customer life cycle management solution for service providers and non-service providers alike. The TimelyBill® Operations Support System is available for service providers, including local exchange carriers, cable and satellite providers, voice over IP providers, and enhanced communication providers. The TimelyBill® Operations Support System includes more than 30 tightly integrated components that support the full customer life cycle.



About Marcum LLP

Marcum LLP is one of the largest independent public accounting and advisory services firms in the nation, with offices in major business markets throughout the U.S., as well as select international locations.



Headquartered in New York City, Marcum provides a full spectrum of traditional tax, accounting, and assurance services; advisory, valuation, and litigation support; managed accounting services; and an extensive portfolio of specialty and niche industry practices. The Firm serves both privately held and publicly registered companies, as well as nonprofit and social sector entities, high net worth individuals, private equity funds, and hedge funds, with a focus on middle-market companies and closely held family businesses. Marcum is a member of the Marcum Group, an organization providing a comprehensive array of professional services.



