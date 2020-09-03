Autointelli Introduces AIOps Solutions for Modern Enterprises

Press Releases Autointelli Systems Private Limited Press Release

Autointelli introduces Artificial Intelligence for IT Operations solutions to automate and streamline IT operations, enhance customer experience, improve business productivity, and drive customer experience.

Their solutions include hybrid IT monitoring, event management, and correlation, business analytics, auto-remediation, discovery and dependency mapping, and IT automation and orchestration. Hybrid IT monitoring is a siloed disrupter that monitors various IT applications and enterprise assets in one place. It also supports enterprises with multi-tenant environments with more branches and subsidiaries.



Event management and correlation reduce the effort of the NOC/SOC teams by correlating events generated by ITSM, monitoring tools, and automation tools. It processes the incidents and helps to drive quick resolution by service desk team before it affects the customer experience. Business analytics are offered in real-time dashboards with capacity planning to visualize business performance. This allows spotting performance changes, storage consumption, and cloud usage. Capacity planning helps to find changing performance and capacity requirements.



Auto remediation automatically remediates the alerts generated by various monitoring tools integrated with IT infrastructure. Repeated and simple incidents are resolved by Autointelli AI bots. Complex incidents that need service desk support will be escalated to the concerned team with enriched alerts. DDM or Discovery and dependency mapping help to uncover the relationship between various applications, storage devices, and assets used across the enterprise.



IT automation and orchestration automates complex IT operations by reducing IT costs, enhance productivity, and makes business process reliable and consistent. It comes with default workflows or you can create customized workflows to automate repetitive and mundane jobs.



About Autointelli

Autointelli is one of the prime providers of AIOps platform and solutions. Their platform is suitable for all large scale enterprises with IT infrastructure. It helps NOC/SOC team, IT operations team, service desk teams to automate complex IT and data center operations and allows them to focus on innovation. They also invite custom requirements to built personalized AIOps for specific business operation.



