IMPESTER MEDIA Celebrates Its 3rd Anniversary

Nashik, India, May 11, 2020 --(



Since its inception in 2017, the company has been producing growth hacks for IT companies through social media. In 2019, they started FollowKart on the occasion of IMPESTER MEDIA's 2nd anniversary and completed approximately 1 million orders in the first year. Now in its third year as a digital marketing firm, IMPESTER MEDIA has become a leader in social media marketing for the IT market with unique perspectives and in-depth algorithms to increase social media growth and business.



Over the past year, FollowKart has been successful at evolving and changing to stay ahead of other social media marketing industry business platforms and has positioned itself in the most competitive way possible.



Vedang Shahane, Founder and CEO of IMPESTER MEDIA, said they have big plans to make their firms bigger and add more successful sub-brands such as FollowKart, Instagram Auto-Manger to their list.



Nashik, India, May 11, 2020 --( PR.com )-- IMPESTER MEDIA began as a social media marketing agency focused primarily on social media promotional services for IT companies. In 2017, Vedang Shahane started IMPESTER MEDIA. He started observing the increased use of social media platforms and started developing algorithms to target audiences on social media platforms back in 2017. The company now offers all digital marketing services, social media growth consultation, growth hacks and social media managers remotely.

Since its inception in 2017, the company has been producing growth hacks for IT companies through social media. In 2019, they started FollowKart on the occasion of IMPESTER MEDIA's 2nd anniversary and completed approximately 1 million orders in the first year. Now in its third year as a digital marketing firm, IMPESTER MEDIA has become a leader in social media marketing for the IT market with unique perspectives and in-depth algorithms to increase social media growth and business.

Over the past year, FollowKart has been successful at evolving and changing to stay ahead of other social media marketing industry business platforms and has positioned itself in the most competitive way possible.

Vedang Shahane, Founder and CEO of IMPESTER MEDIA, said they have big plans to make their firms bigger and add more successful sub-brands such as FollowKart, Instagram Auto-Manger to their list.

For more information on IMPESTER MEDIA and their products, please visit https://impestermedia.com

Contact Information
IMPESTER MEDIA
Vedang Shahane
+919405236133
https://impestermedia.com

Vedang Shahane

+919405236133



https://impestermedia.com



