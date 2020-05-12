American Police Officers Alliance Kicks Off Mail Campaign to Encourage Voter Participation in 2020

Press Releases American Police Officers Alliance Press Release

Key issues that American Police Officers Alliance are focused on this election year include Police Oversight Boards, Immigration, and Red Flag legislation. "Not only do these key issues affect our law enforcement, they directly affect our communities as well. Citizens have the power to stand up and demand that our legislators pay attention to these issues, and we can do that together this year with the power of our grassroots network," Mr. Stuebs stated. Arlington, VA, May 12, 2020 --( PR.com )-- American Police Officers Alliance, a grassroots political organization, announced their direct mail campaign today to encourage voters all over the United States to use their vote to support law enforcement in upcoming local, state, and national elections. The mission of American Police Officers Alliance is to help elect local leaders who respect and understand the decisions police officers are forced to make each day, and will fight for their rights and ensure that police officers are receiving the support, tools, training, and compensation they need and deserve.The mail campaign will launch this week, and is part of their larger 2020 Voter initiative. American Police Officers Alliance has also created a 2020 Voter Guide that is available for download online and includes key issues to focus on in supporting police officers in upcoming elections.The mail campaign is expected to reach thousands of pro-police supporters that make up their national grassroots network over the course of the next few months. Daniel Stuebs, Executive Director of American Police Officers Alliance, said, "We are reaching citizens where they are this election year- and right now citizens are at home. Our 2020 initiative will engage voters all over the country and remind them that one of the best ways they can support our men and women in blue is through their vote. Lawmakers hold a lot of power over law enforcement, and we need to remember that when we head to the ballot box."Key issues that American Police Officers Alliance are focused on this election year include Police Oversight Boards, Immigration, and Red Flag legislation. "Not only do these key issues affect our law enforcement, they directly affect our communities as well. Citizens have the power to stand up and demand that our legislators pay attention to these issues, and we can do that together this year with the power of our grassroots network," Mr. Stuebs stated. Contact Information American Police Officers Alliance

