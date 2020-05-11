Youth Council on Humanitarian Mapping Established for the Boy Scouts of America

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Transatlantic Sea Scouts BSA Press Release

Irving, TX, May 11, 2020 --(



This new initiative will promote community service and thought leadership through humanitarian mapping.



"The BSA Youth Council on Humanitarian Mapping will provide a platform for BSA scouts, sea scouts, and venturers to promote the innovative use of applied science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) solutions," says Michael Walsh, Mate of Programs at the Transatlantic Sea Scouts BSA. "In addition, the youth serving on the council will be able to earn community service hours and acquire the knowledge, skills, and networks needed to become future leaders."



Any BSA youth over 13 years of age by 15 September 2020 is encouraged to apply for a position on the council with the consent of their parent or guardian.



The BSA Youth Council on Humanitarian Mapping members will serve one-term appointments and no more than 2 consecutive terms.



Members will be expected to participate in no less than six monthly meetings a year and commit to a minimum of 2 hours per week supporting the work of the council. This support may include mapathon events, roundtable discussions, project planning, and youth council meetings.



All applicants should be able to demonstrate the capability to actively participate in humanitarian mapping projects of the Missing Maps Project. This includes competency in using OpenStreetMap and the HOT Tasking Manager.



To demonstrate this capability, applicants are encouraged to complete the Virtual Mapathon Challenge offered by the Transatlantic Sea Scouts BSA.



To apply for a position on the council, youth should submit a statement of purpose outlining their experience in humanitarian mapping and their reasons for wanting to serve on the council. The final deadline for submissions is 15 July 2020.



All applications will be reviewed by a committee comprised of the Commodore of the Transatlantic Sea Scouts BSA, Jose Lepervanche, the Mate of Programs of the Transatlantic Sea Scouts BSA, Michael Walsh, and the current Youth Director of the Youth Council on Humanitarian Mapping.



Selection of the inaugural Youth Council on Humanitarian Mapping members will be announced in early September - with a term to end September 15, 2021. All subsequent terms will run September 15 – September 15.



About the Transatlantic Sea Scouts BSA



For over 100 years, Sea Scouting has promoted better citizenship and improved members’ boating skills through instruction and practice in water safety, boating skills, outdoor, social, service experiences, and knowledge of our maritime heritage. The Transatlantic Sea Scouts BSA delivers quality sea scouting programs to an increasing number of youths through trained, motivated volunteer teams supported by a dynamic, energetic team of career scouters and administrators with adequate funding to sustain the scouting program now while building for our future. The Transatlantic Sea Scouts BSA serves the European, African, Middle Eastern, and Central Asian areas that fall under the Transatlantic Council of the Boy Scouts of America.



Media Contact:



Michael Walsh

Mate of Programs

Transatlantic Sea Scouts

mapathon@seascoutsonline.org



Transatlantic Council Sea Scouts BSA

Northeast Region Sea Scouts BSA

Sea Scouts BSA

Boy Scouts of America

1325 West Walnut Hill Lane

P. O. Box 152079

Irving, Texas 75015-2079

Jose Lepervanche

786-252-0000



facebook.com/transatlanticseascouts



