Rhode Island Maritime Law Firm to Offer Free Wake-Hazard Education Seminar The legal team at Fulweiler llc (saltwaterlaw.com), a Rhode Island maritime law firm representing injured workers and passengers on the East and Gulf Coasts, has announced its intention to hold a free seminar on the hazards presented by vessel wakes and waves. This spring seminar will be timed to open... - October 03, 2019 - Fulweiler llc

SAIL LAST Wins First Place Overall at Block Island Race Week 2019 with Non-Sailors, Youth and Elderly Aboard 42 Foot Racing Yacht Africa Sailors, non-sailors, youth and elderly come together to win a major New England regatta. SAIL LAST needs your help expanding the sport of sailing. - August 15, 2019 - SAIL LAST INC

America's Boating Channel Videos Come to the Caribbean Caribbean Broadcast Network Enters Safe-Boating Videos Carriage Agreement with America’s Boating Channel™ - August 08, 2019 - America's Boating Channel

Freedom Boat Club Jacksonville Has Promoted Gracie Stack to Club Manager at Julington Creek Marina Stack will now be in charge of training and management at the Jacksonville location. - July 31, 2019 - Freedom Boat Club Jacksonville

SŌLACE Boats Announces Partnership with Scanstrut SŌLACE Boats officially announces a new technical partnership with Scanstrut Inc. A company based out of Westbrook, CT and with corporate headquarters in the UK, Scanstrut specializes in the production of cutting-edge outdoor technologies, including the latest in waterproof wireless phone charging... - July 19, 2019 - SOLACE Boats, LLC

Colorado Man Builds Boat to Pedal Around the World Chasing World Record On April 1, 2020 Paul Spencer will leave Jinji Cycles in Denver, Colorado on his bicycle, starting his journey pedaling around the world by bike and boat. In his quest to break the Guinness World Record of the Fastest Human Circumnavigation of the Globe, Paul will pedal over 60,000 miles, many of those... - June 12, 2019 - Paul Spencer

Boaterz n Bikerz of America: Hull of a Tour 5 Wraps Its Epic 2019 “Dragon’s Roar” Boaterz n Bikerz of America Hull of a Tour 5 just wrapped an epic week-long motorcycling and boating event, "The Dragon's Roar," with 36 participants from the boating industry and 24 motorcycles, powered by title sponsor Evinrude/BRP along with Sea Tow, Malibu Boats, Boogey Lights, Emerald Coast Marine Group, Jim Krueger Photography, Born to Ride Magazine and Kenton Smith Marketing. - May 14, 2019 - Kenton Smith Marketing

Luxury Yacht Sales Success Story "The Trifecta" of Yachting Top Yacht Broker for IYC sold the Trifecta of yachting: Client bought new 160' Yacht, Sold 124' Yacht, and Chartered a yacht all in one week. "This never happens, that's why we are calling this the Trifecta of Yachting," states Yacht Broker Mark Elliott. - April 22, 2019 - IYC - International Yacht Corporation

New Video Explores Dangers of BUI America’s Boating Channel™ Debuts its Third Season Presented by United States Power Squadrons® under a Grant Administered by the U.S. Coast Guard. - April 21, 2019 - America's Boating Channel

What is BUI? Video Answers Key Questions. America’s Boating Channel™ Debuts Its Third Season Presented by United States Power Squadrons® Under a Grant Administered by the U.S. Coast Guard - April 14, 2019 - America's Boating Channel

New Situational Awareness Video for Boaters America’s Boating Channel™ Debuts its Third Season Presented by United States Power Squadrons’® Under a Grant Administered by the U.S. Coast Guard - April 07, 2019 - America's Boating Channel

SŌLACE Boats Names Todd Albrecht as New President Announcement of the appointment of Todd Albrecht to president of SŌLACE Boats - April 05, 2019 - SOLACE Boats, LLC

Community Rowing of San Diego Brings a New Fan Experience to the San Diego Crew Classic, Offers Insider’s View Into the Sport of Rowing Community Rowing of San Diego invites rowing fans of all ages to come join the fun at an inaugural Fan Experience on April 6 and 7, at the 46th Annual San Diego Crew Classic spectator area on Crown Point Shores, Mission Bay. - April 03, 2019 - Community Rowing of San Diego

Red Beard Sailing Introduces True Kit and Happy Cat Boats to Its Fleet Red Beard Sailing, a Harford County boat dealer who offers ultra-portable, lightweight, mini catamarans and inflatable boats, has recently introduced two new boat brands to its fleet, True Kit and Happy Cat. Developed and perfected in New Zealand, True Kit’s Discovery and Navigator each come in... - April 01, 2019 - Red Beard Sailing

New Video – Electronic Navigation with GPS America’s Boating Channel™ Debuts Its Third Season Presented by United States Power Squadrons’® Under a Grant Administered by the U.S. Coast Guard - March 31, 2019 - America's Boating Channel

HMS Warrior Gets the Tecsew Treatment Marine textile company, Tecsew, has helped protect England's naval history with the restoration of an iconic warship. - March 30, 2019 - Tecsew Ltd.

Stand-Up Paddleboard Safety Video Premieres America’s Boating Channel™ Debuts its Third Season Presented by United States Power Squadrons’® under a Grant Administered by the U.S. Coast Guard. - March 25, 2019 - America's Boating Channel

SŌLACE Boats Announces the Introduction of Their 345 Center Console Boat SŌLACE Boats announces today the launch of its first model in a new boat line which will include a variety of lengths. The SŌLACE line will not be limited to offshore. The 345, which is poised to revolutionize boat design is manufactured in Edgewater, Florida at a state of the art facility... - March 18, 2019 - SOLACE Boats, LLC

New Boating Video: Safety Tips for Paddle Sports America’s Boating Channel™ Debuts its Third Season Presented by United States Power Squadrons’® under a Grant Administered by the U.S. Coast Guard - March 17, 2019 - America's Boating Channel

"Wear a Life Jacket!" Video Premieres America’s Boating Channel™ Debuts its Third Season Presented by United States Power Squadrons’® under a Grant Administered by the U.S. Coast Guard - March 11, 2019 - America's Boating Channel

Taco Tuesdays Meet Luxury Yachting on the San Diego Bay Zolna Yachts, San Diego's premier private yacht charter company, announces the first ever, pay per ticket Taco Tuesdays aboard the luxury motor yacht, "Nerissa." - March 07, 2019 - Zolna Yachts

COLD WATER SURVIVAL Video for US Boaters America’s Boating Channel™ Debuts its Third Season Presented by United States Power Squadrons’® under a Grant Administered by the U.S. Coast Guard. - March 03, 2019 - America's Boating Channel

SŌLACE Boats Announces the Launch of Stephen Dougherty's New Brand of Fishing Boats SŌLACE Boats announces today the launch of a new boat line, by visionary Stephen Dougherty, to be introduced in early 2019. SŌLACE Boats will be manufactured in Edgewater, Florida in a 200,000 square foot factory on 16 acres. This new brand of fishing boats will provide a comfortable, family-friendly,... - January 17, 2019 - SOLACE Boats, LLC

Industry Veteran Art Jeffries Joins Fairwinds & Freedom Team Carefree Boat Dealership of Fairwinds Marina and Freedom Boat Club of Maryland & DC is proud to announce the newest addition, Sales Director Art Jeffries, to their team. Jeffries has over 30 years of experience in the Marine Industry. He brings a powerful mix of retail experience as a boat dealership... - January 10, 2019 - Freedom Boat Club of Maryland & DC

Ride a "Horse" - Under Water; 3rd Edition of "Poopie Suits & Cowboy Boots" Released Most books on submarines focus on intrigue and daring missions. "Poopie Suits & Cowboy Boots" eschews this and gives the reader a front row seat to day-to-day life on a nuclear submarine. Be there as you trail Russian nukes, start up the reactor, analyze sonar contacts, figure a torpedo's path by looking through the periscope, and a lot more! - December 27, 2018 - Poopie Suits & Cowboy Boots

1000 Mermaids Artificial Reef Project Features a Display of Modules and 3D Virtual Tour at Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show (FLIBS) The #1000mermaids project is a public art installation that will also serve as an underwater eco-friendly destination for tourism off of Fort Lauderdale Beach. - November 01, 2018 - 1000 Mermaids Project

"House Yacht Living" Now Charter Representative for the Award Winning Arkup-the First 75' Ft Solar Paneled, Energy Independent & Self-Elevating Luxury Livable Yacht "House Yacht Living" announces Charter representation for the award winning Arkup-the first 75' ft solar paneled, energy independent & self elevating Luxury Livable Yacht. The Arkup will be also showcased at the Fort Lauderdale Boat show October 31st-Nov. 4th 2018. A special Arkup Conf. will be held about the “Rise of the Blue City” led by Dutch water architect Koen Olthuis, designer of Arkup #1 at the US Superyacht Asc. Conf. center, American Pavilion, Friday, Nov. 2 at 12:00 PM. - October 31, 2018 - House Yacht Living LLC

Bald Head Blues Raising Funds to Help in the Relief of Hurricane Florence Bald Head Blues is selling "BHI in my mind" t-shirts to raise money for the clean-up efforts caused by Hurricane Florence. 100% of the profits made will be donated towards the recovery. - September 26, 2018 - Bald Head Blues

Community Rowing of San Diego Reports Mid-Year Growth: Funding and Recognition Widen Access to the Sport of Rowing for Empowered Youth Community Rowing of San Diego (CRSD), a public benefit organization that empowers youth to reach their potential through the sport of rowing, reports significant mid-year accomplishments with recognition and funding from the San Diego and rowing communities. “Community rowing’s values align... - September 20, 2018 - Community Rowing of San Diego

Orlando Bail Bonds Agency Heightens Consumer Awareness for Labor Day Weekend Safety 33rd Street Bail Bonds Encourages the General Public to Drink Responsibly Labor Day Weekend. - August 31, 2018 - 33rd Street Bail Bonds

Bald Head Blues Pro Staffer Joel Dahmen’s Golf Season Expands to Include the FedEx Cup Playoffs Bald Head Blues, a beach and island inspired apparel company distinguished by its golf cart with surfboard logo, proudly announces that company staffer Joel Dahmen has made it to the 2018 FedEx Cup Playoffs. Each PGA TOUR Professional begins the race for the FedEx Cup Playoffs with points gained during... - August 30, 2018 - Bald Head Blues

Boat Manufacturers Work to Minimize the Spread of Aquatic Invasive Species Aquatic Invasive Species (AIS) harm water access, fishing, boating and tourism. A technical information report has been published for boat manufacturers to reference that provides information regarding Aquatic Invasive Species (AIS) with consideration to the design and construction of boats, trailers, engines, components, and accessories in order to minimize the spread of AIS. - August 15, 2018 - ABYC

Carnival Miracle Brings Back Puerto Vallarta and San Diego Voyage The Puerto Vallarta Tourism Board welcomes the return of Carnival Cruise Line’s Carnival Miracle first call to Puerto Vallarta in seven years. Connecting San Diego and Puerto Vallarta, the ship is scheduled to make its call on December 2019 - July 10, 2018 - Puerto Vallarta Tourism Board

Freedom Boat Club Jacksonville Receives Apparel Trademark for Boatanista Brand Lisa “The Boatanista” Almeida has designed a shirt for women boaters. - July 06, 2018 - Freedom Boat Club Jacksonville

SolarCraft Completes Solar Power System at Richmond Yacht Club - Prominent Contra Costa County Yacht Club Installs Solar & Saves Thousands Novato and Sonoma based SolarCraft, a leading North Bay solar installer for over 35 years, recently completed the installation of a 75 kW DC solar system at Richmond Yacht Club in Point Richmond, CA. The system will produce over 50% of the harbor’s projected annual energy needs, saving the Club... - July 03, 2018 - SolarCraft

“Boat Accident Reporting” Video Debuts on America’s Boating Channel United States Power Squadrons’® (USPS) Digital Media Library (DML) is Now America’s Boating Channel™ - April 29, 2018 - America's Boating Channel

“PWC Docking” Video Debuts on America’s Boating Channel United States Power Squadrons’® (USPS) Digital Media Library (DML) is Now America’s Boating Channel™. - April 15, 2018 - America's Boating Channel

“PWC Person Overboard and Roll-Overs” Video Debuts United States Power Squadrons’® (USPS) Digital Media Library (DML) is Now America’s Boating Channel™. - April 07, 2018 - America's Boating Channel

“Stopping a PWC on Plane” Video Debuts United States Power Squadrons’® (USPS) Digital Media Library (DML) is Now America’s Boating Channel™ - March 31, 2018 - America's Boating Channel

“Operating a PWC on Plane” Video Debuts on America's Boating Channel United States Power Squadrons’® (USPS) Digital Media Library (DML) is Now America’s Boating Channel™. - March 28, 2018 - America's Boating Channel

“PWC Pivot Turn” Video Debuts United States Power Squadrons’® (USPS) Digital Media Library (DML) is Now America’s Boating Channel™. - March 16, 2018 - America's Boating Channel

“PWC Departing” Video Debuts United States Power Squadrons’® (USPS) Digital Media Library (DML) is Now America’s Boating Channel™ - March 10, 2018 - America's Boating Channel

Zolna Yachts Launches New Luxurious 73ft 49 Passenger Motor Yacht - Nerissa San Diego yacht charter entrepreneurs own a full service yacht company offering a wide variety of yachts and a houseboat for charter, lodging and yacht management. The addition of Nerissa to their fleet in February of 2018 makes them the only company in San Diego to offer a US Coast Guard inspected 49 passenger charter yacht in addition to their small fleet of 12 passenger vessels. - March 05, 2018 - Zolna Yachts

“Visual Distress Signals” Video Debuts United States Power Squadrons’® (USPS) Digital Media Library (DML) iu Now America’s Boating Channel™ - March 03, 2018 - America's Boating Channel

“Life Jackets for Children” Video Debuts United States Power Squadrons’® (USPS) Digital Media Library (DML) is Now America’s Boating Channel™ - February 23, 2018 - America's Boating Channel

“Life Jacket Flotation” Video Debuts United States Power Squadrons’® (USPS) Digital Media Library (DML) is Now America’s Boating Channel™. - February 17, 2018 - America's Boating Channel

“Choosing the Best Life Jacket” Video Debuts United States Power Squadrons’® (USPS) Digital Media Library (DML) is Now America’s Boating Channel™ - February 03, 2018 - America's Boating Channel

Local RV Dealer, Hemlock Hill RV Named Among Top 50 RV Dealers in North America Hemlock Hill RV of Southington, CT awarded as one of the Top 50 RV Dealers in North America. - January 16, 2018 - Hemlock Hill RV

Art Fort Lauderdale Announces Participating Exhibitors for Second Edition - January 24-28, 2018 With Strong Returning Independent Artists, its first Gallery addition, a series of Artists Talks (artDIALOGUE) and artAUTO - a rare exotic car exhibit. Art Fort Lauderdale turns the traditional Art Fair model on its back and creates an artistic journey like no other on the backdrop of Fort Lauderdale's intracoastal waterways. - January 16, 2018 - Art Fort Lauderdale