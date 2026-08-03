Boating News
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New COMPASS™ Study Reveals Boat Buyers Remain Highly Impressionable Long After They Begin Shopping
COMPASS™ is a new syndicated national study examining what happens after consumers enter the boat market. The research identifies where buyers lose momentum, how manufacturers and dealers can influence purchase decisions, and provides companies of all sizes with affordable access to large-scale buyer insights that can strengthen sales, marketing, and customer experience. - August 03, 2026 - Unmuted Consumer Insights, LLC
PADL Launches New Adventure Passport for Visitors Traveling to Florida During the FIFA World Cup 2026™
New adventure passport combines unlimited kayaking and paddleboarding with premium sailing, wing foiling, windsurfing, and biking experiences across Florida. - June 10, 2026 - PADL LLC
NautiCurl Launches Redesigned Website and Expands Premium Boating and Lake Gear
NautiCurl, a leading brand for boating and lake lifestyle enthusiasts, announces the launch of its fully redesigned website and an expanded collection of high-quality boating and lake products. Since 2016, NautiCurl has specialized in durable, innovative, and stylish products that protect boats,... - January 21, 2026 - NautiCurl
Former Athlete Returns to Competitive Running After TRUForm Recovery Program at Texas Functional Health Centers
After years of battling recurring back pain that ended his ability to train and compete, a Dallas resident and former collegiate runner is lacing up his shoes again — thanks to a breakthrough program at Texas Functional Health Centers (TexasFHC) called TRUForm. - December 05, 2025 - Texas Functional Health Centers
Tigé Boats, Inc. Welcomes HighLine Watersports to Its Worldwide Dealer Network
Tigé Boats, Inc. is proud to welcome Highline Watersports to its worldwide family of dealers, with the family-owned dealership representing Tigé and ATX as the greater Portland, Oregon's exclusive dealer, offering both sales and service in Hubbard. As lifelong watersports enthusiasts,... - November 15, 2025 - Highline Classics
Island Spirit Unveils Revolutionary Electric Catamaran at Annapolis Boat Show
Inspired Yachting, exclusive dealer for the Island Spirit 525 in the Americas and Europe, is proud to announce the world premiere of the groundbreaking Island Spirit 525e electric catamaran. This innovative vessel will be showcased for the first time at the prestigious Annapolis Boat Show, with a... - October 03, 2025 - Inspired Yachting, Inc.
Marina Rose Cruises Wins 2025 Best of Florida Award in Romantic Restaurants Category
Marina Rose Cruises in Hernando Beach has been named a 2025 Best of Florida Award winner in the Romantic Restaurants category by Guide to Florida. Recognized as one of less than 10% of Florida businesses earning this honor, Marina Rose Cruises offers guests a signature experience with dining, sunset views, and warm hospitality along Florida’s Gulf Coast. - September 02, 2025 - Marina Rose Cruises
Marina Rose Cruises Named Tripadvisor Travelers’ Choice Winner for 2025, Recognized Among the Top 10% of Things-To-Do Worldwide
Marina Rose Cruises has been named a Tripadvisor® Travelers’ Choice® Award winner for 2025, placing in the top 10% of things-to-do worldwide. Based in Hernando Beach, Florida, the veteran-owned cruise company was recognized for consistently delivering exceptional guest experiences on Florida’s scenic Gulf Coast. - July 23, 2025 - Marina Rose Cruises
SeaLife Unveils New SportDiver S Underwater Smartphone Housing
SeaLife has introduced the all-new SportDiver S, an underwater smartphone housing designed for divers & snorklers of all abilities. The new compact housing dives to a depth of 100 feet (30 meters) and offers several updates over the original SportDiver model, the new “S” version offers compatibility with all iPhone models including Max sizes, as well as many Android smartphones. - June 11, 2025 - SeaLife
SŌLACE Boats Announces the Launch of the SŌLACE 37 PILOT Center Console at the Miami International Boat Show
Building on the success of the SŌLACE 37CS, the SŌLACE 37 PILOT makes a bold statement setting a new standard in luxury center console boats featuring a bold Dougherty-designed “Command Center” delivering protection from the elements while providing unmatched comfort and quality. The... - February 04, 2025 - SOLACE Boats, LLC
Vessel Sensor Interface Module Integrates with Browser Devices and Local WiFi to Provide Cloud Storage and Analytics Services
New generation SeaGaugeG4 remote sensor gateway provides embedded web server and WiFi interface to connect entire vessel instruments to cloud services. - November 03, 2024 - Chetco Digital
Boatyard Offers Assistance to Commercial Fishermen Hampered by Regulations
San Francisco Bay Area Boatyard offers free haulouts to commercial fishermen who's seasons and livelihood were hampered by Salmon fishing regulations. - October 27, 2023 - KKMI
Marina Association of Texas Names Sapphire Bay Marina 2023 Clean Marina of the Year
sapphirebaymarina.com The City of Rowlett announced today that Sapphire Bay Marina (SBM), on Lake Ray Hubbard, has been named the 2023 Clean Marina of The Year by the Marina Association of Texas (MAT) during their annual convention in Boerne, TX. The award is one of the most prestigious... - October 09, 2023 - Sapphire Bay Marina
SVN Safe Haven Advisors Oversees Successful Sale of Renowned Northeast Florida Marine Center
SVN | Safe Haven Advisors is pleased to announce it has advised the Windward Marina Group ("Windward") on the sale of the St. Augustine Marine Center ("SAMC") to the Monument Marine Group. Windward acquired SAMC in 2018 and transformed the operation into a world-class service... - July 12, 2023 - SVN Safe Haven Advisors
SVN Safe Haven Advisors Negotiates Successful Sale of Paradise Point Marina and RV Park
SVN Safe Haven Advisors is pleased to announce it has advised the owner of Paradise Point Marina and RV Park on the sale of its marina, restaurant and RV Park located on Lay Lake in Columbiana, AL. The acquirer of the property is the Paradise Point Marine Group, LLC, which brings years of... - May 22, 2023 - SVN Safe Haven Advisors
Seaworthy Yacht Services Receives Veteran Institute for Procurement Certification
Seaworthy Yacht Services Future Plans to Expand Its Government Contracts Portfolio. - April 29, 2023 - Seaworthy Yacht Services, LLC
Revolutionary New LIFE RING by eLifeguard.com is a Game Changer for Lifesaving and Water Rescue
Industry leading lifesaving and aquatics product manufacturer eLifeguard.com launches award winning new lifesaving device. The award winning eLifeguard.com LIFE RING has received approval by the United States Coast Guard as a Type IV Personal Flotation Device (PFD). eLifeguard.com has been working with the United States Coast Guard (USCG) approved testing laboratory to insure that the innovative new rescue LIFE RING buoy meets and or exceeds USCG regulations for this type of lifesaving device. - February 25, 2023 - eLifeguard.com
Gillen Yacht Services Expands Into Palm Beach Market as Tony Matherly Joins Gillen Yacht Team
Gillen Yacht Services, based in South Florida, has established itself as the premier yacht maintenance company for over 30 years among yacht owners, management companies, brokers, boatyards, and Captains, from around the globe. Now, with the opening of a new 15,000-square-foot location in West Palm and the addition of Tony Matherly to the management team, it is continuing to strengthen its reputation as a global leader. - January 13, 2023 - Gillen Yacht Services
Ravenark Breaking News, New Web Launch, New Aluminum Boat Build Update
Ravenark Boats has moved to a new permanent home on the web and announces major progress on the prototype Ravenark Bootlegger 25 twin outboard sportfishing aluminum boat. - August 07, 2022 - Ravenark Boats
Ravenark Boats Arrives to Market with Presold Aluminum Sportfisher Pilothouse
Ravenark Boats is a new brand of rugged aluminum boats that are designed and manufactured for coastal and near offshore waters. The brand focuses strictly on design seaworthiness and aluminum as hull and structure material. - June 14, 2022 - Ravenark Boats
Trader Bill’s Opens New Location in Little Rock, AR
Trader Bill’s Outdoor Sports is bringing even more high-quality, outdoor choices to Little Rock. The new location is located at 120006 I-30 Frontage Road, near the intersection of I-30 and Otter Creek with Grand Opening Celebrations on June 10 and 11 from 10am to 6 pm. “With the... - June 09, 2022 - Trader Bill's Outdoor
Visit Potter-Tioga Featured as Central PA Business Leader in Forbes, Fortune & Entrepreneur Magazines
Feature highlights the County Visitors Bureau & its success in promoting safe tourism amidst the pandemic. - March 28, 2022 - Visit Potter-Tioga
Yacht Brokers Association of America Launches New Website and Member Listing Service
The Yacht Brokers Association of America (YBAA) recently launched a new and improved website, offering a more modern design and enhanced user experience. Upgraded features include clear call-to-action buttons, an easy-to-navigate menu structure, and direct access to view member resources. In... - February 16, 2022 - Certified Professional Yacht Broker Association
Registration for the 2022 Sailing Convention for Women
This release gives additional details of the annual convention. - November 12, 2021 - Sailing Convention for Women
Boat Injury Law Firm Gives Clients Free Tablets
Maritime injury law firm, Fulweiler llc believes clients need to be in contact with their attorney in order to obtain justice. Many clients cannot afford a smartphone or tablet which is why Fulweiler llc has started a program where it gives a free Android Tablet to its clients. It makes it easier to communicate and it's just the fair thing to do. www.saltwaterlaw.com - October 26, 2021 - Fulweiler llc
Sailing Convention for Women Set for February 5, 2022
The premier Sailing Convention for Women is back with full sails and expanded learning opportunities. February 5, 2022 marks the 31st annual convention after the COVID hiatus in 2021. The convention features an all-day series of on-the-water instruction and shore-based workshops, from beginners to... - October 08, 2021 - Sailing Convention for Women
America's Boating Channel Premieres Knowledge Versus Skills
New Video Titles Debut Every Friday Afternoon - September 04, 2021 - America's Boating Channel
Lakewood Products Ice Fishing Series Newest Addition
Lakewood Products, a Division of Midwest Textile Manufacturing Corporation and the leader in premium archery, shooting, and tackle storage solutions, has a new member to their popular Ice Fishing Series for 2021 that will be making its’ debut at the 2021 ICAST Show in the New Products Ice... - July 06, 2021 - Lakewood Products
XPlora Yachts and Lumitec Integrate Technologies
XPlora Yachts Integrates its PICASO™ Platform with Lumitec’s Poco Digital Lighting Controls. PICASO integrates directly to Poco lighting to provide boundless opportunities to create exciting and compelling lighting scenarios for marine environments. Building on PICASOTM: an open... - June 11, 2021 - XPlora Yachts LLC
Croatian Wine Enthusiasts Announce First International Pošip Day
Public-private Alliance of Organizations from Croatia, USA, Canada and Europe announces international day for the Croatian white variety - May 22, 2021 - Croatian Premium Wine
Boat History Report Announces Partnership with Boatim
With boat buying still at an all time high and inventory at its lowest in years, we’ve seen a massive increase in the level of scam ads and fraud. Buying from a reputable site that provides the boat's history is a critical first step towards ensuring a safe trusted transaction and a seaworthy boat. That is why Boat History Report has partnered with Boatim: - May 22, 2021 - BoatHistoryReport.com
Barnegat Bay Yacht Racing Association Honors 100 Years of Leadership and Service
Historical Presentation Honoring More Than a Century of Volunteerism in the Local Sailing Community of Barnegat Bay - May 06, 2021 - Barnegat Bay Yacht Racing Association
XPlora Yachts Completes Integration of Its PICASO™ Platform with WAGO, Announcing Integration in its Yachts & Commercial Availability to Third Party Boat Builders
Today, XPlora announces the completion of its integration of PICASO into its own line of yachts, as well as the commercial availability of PICASO to other boat builders that want to bring PICASO’s powerful yet affordable capabilities to their own boats. PICASO enables mechanical, electrical and electronic systems from any vendor to be aggregated, monitored and controlled on any standard HTML device, from anywhere, securely. - March 02, 2021 - XPlora Yachts LLC
New Hotel Zone; Playa Mundo Maya by GPS-Group is the New Holiday Destination in Isla Aguada, Yucatan Peninsula
Playa Mundo Maya, a new boutique eco-hotel destination, is under construction on the Yucatan coast, located out of the sargassum and hurricane path in the Gulf of Mexico side of the Yucatan Peninsula in Isla Aguada, which just recently has been appointed "Pueblo Magico" - a top holiday destination in Mexico. - January 18, 2021 - Playa Mundo Maya
COVID Friendly Location in Unchartered Waters: Lady Justice on Land, Mermaid Justice at Sea
Laguna Legal has entered unchartered waters and has a COVID-friendly solution for boat owners needing a corporation, trust, or LLC: a new location in Marina Del Rey with built-in fresh air and occasional visits from dolphins. Ellie Ortiz owns and operates Laguna Legal, specializing in divorce... - August 15, 2020 - Laguna Legal Document and Mediation Services
America's Boating Channel Prescribes Social Distancing
New Season Four Videos Premiere Every Friday Afternoon at 4 PM ET. - July 25, 2020 - America's Boating Channel
America's Boating Channel Warns of Electric Shock Drowning
New Season Four Videos Premiere Every Friday Afternoon at 4 PM ET - July 18, 2020 - America's Boating Channel
America's Boating Channel Explains New Life Jacket Labels
New Season Four Videos Premiere Every Friday Afternoon at 4 PM ET - July 11, 2020 - America's Boating Channel
America's Boating Channel Celebrates Boating Safety
New Season Four Videos Premiere Every Friday Afternoon at 4 PM ET - July 04, 2020 - America's Boating Channel
America's Boating Channel Dispels BUI Myths
New Season Four Videos Premiere Every Friday Afternoon at 4 PM ET - June 27, 2020 - America's Boating Channel
America's Boating Channel Introduces ATONS
New Season Four Videos Premiere Every Friday Afternoon at 4 PM ET - June 20, 2020 - America's Boating Channel
America's Boating Channel Reveals Behavioral Consequences
New Season Four Videos Premiere Every Friday Afternoon at 4 PM ET - June 13, 2020 - America's Boating Channel
Community Rowing of San Diego Partners with Elite Academic Academy to Support Students’ Extracurricular and Career/Vocational Interests
Students are invited to enroll and learn to row, kayak, and stand-up paddle board. - June 07, 2020 - Community Rowing of San Diego
America's Boating Channel Promotes Safe Boating
Premiere Every Friday Afternoon at 4 PM ET - June 06, 2020 - America's Boating Channel
Freedom Boat Club Assigns New Director of Administration and Member Service
Lindsay Sheffield has been promoted to the newly formed position. - June 04, 2020 - Freedom Boat Club Jacksonville
America's Boating Channel Demonstrates Life Jacket Care
New Season Four Videos Premiere Every Friday Afternoon at 4 PM ET - May 30, 2020 - America's Boating Channel
CQA Endorsed by NMMA as Licensing Administrator for the Gasoline Protection Program™ (GPP)
The Center for Quality Assurance (CQA) has been selected as the licensing and quality control administrator of the new National Marine Manufacturers Association’s (NMMA) Gasoline Protection Program™ (GPP). In response to marketplace demands and evolving marine engine technology, the... - May 28, 2020 - Center For Quality Assurance
America's Boating Channel Urges Use of Engine Cut-Off Devices
New Season Four Videos Premiere Every Friday Afternoon at 4 PM ET - May 23, 2020 - America's Boating Channel
Freedom Boat Club of Jacksonville and St. Augustine Assigns New General Manager
Mark Vickers has been promoted from membership executive to the new leadership post. - May 22, 2020 - Freedom Boat Club Jacksonville
America's Boating Channel Launches Season Four
New Videos Will Premiere Every Friday Afternoon at 4 p.m. ET. - May 17, 2020 - America's Boating Channel