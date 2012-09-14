PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution.
The legal team at Fulweiler llc (saltwaterlaw.com), a Rhode Island maritime law firm representing injured workers and passengers on the East and Gulf Coasts, has announced its intention to hold a free seminar on the hazards presented by vessel wakes and waves.
This spring seminar will be timed to open... - October 03, 2019 - Fulweiler llc
Sailors, non-sailors, youth and elderly come together to win a major New England regatta. SAIL LAST needs your help expanding the sport of sailing. - August 15, 2019 - SAIL LAST INC
Caribbean Broadcast Network Enters Safe-Boating Videos Carriage Agreement with America’s Boating Channel™ - August 08, 2019 - America's Boating Channel
Stack will now be in charge of training and management at the Jacksonville location. - July 31, 2019 - Freedom Boat Club Jacksonville
SŌLACE Boats officially announces a new technical partnership with Scanstrut Inc. A company based out of Westbrook, CT and with corporate headquarters in the UK, Scanstrut specializes in the production of cutting-edge outdoor technologies, including the latest in waterproof wireless phone charging... - July 19, 2019 - SOLACE Boats, LLC
On April 1, 2020 Paul Spencer will leave Jinji Cycles in Denver, Colorado on his bicycle, starting his journey pedaling around the world by bike and boat. In his quest to break the Guinness World Record of the Fastest Human Circumnavigation of the Globe, Paul will pedal over 60,000 miles, many of those... - June 12, 2019 - Paul Spencer
Boaterz n Bikerz of America Hull of a Tour 5 just wrapped an epic week-long motorcycling and boating event, "The Dragon's Roar," with 36 participants from the boating industry and 24 motorcycles, powered by title sponsor Evinrude/BRP along with Sea Tow, Malibu Boats, Boogey Lights, Emerald Coast Marine Group, Jim Krueger Photography, Born to Ride Magazine and Kenton Smith Marketing. - May 14, 2019 - Kenton Smith Marketing
Top Yacht Broker for IYC sold the Trifecta of yachting: Client bought new 160' Yacht, Sold 124' Yacht, and Chartered a yacht all in one week. "This never happens, that's why we are calling this the Trifecta of Yachting," states Yacht Broker Mark Elliott. - April 22, 2019 - IYC - International Yacht Corporation
America’s Boating Channel™ Debuts its Third Season Presented by United States Power Squadrons’® Under a Grant Administered by the U.S. Coast Guard - April 07, 2019 - America's Boating Channel
Announcement of the appointment of Todd Albrecht to president of SŌLACE Boats - April 05, 2019 - SOLACE Boats, LLC
Community Rowing of San Diego invites rowing fans of all ages to come join the fun at an inaugural Fan Experience on April 6 and 7, at the 46th Annual San Diego Crew Classic spectator area on Crown Point Shores, Mission Bay. - April 03, 2019 - Community Rowing of San Diego
Red Beard Sailing, a Harford County boat dealer who offers ultra-portable, lightweight, mini catamarans and inflatable boats, has recently introduced two new boat brands to its fleet, True Kit and Happy Cat.
Developed and perfected in New Zealand, True Kit’s Discovery and Navigator each come in... - April 01, 2019 - Red Beard Sailing
Marine textile company, Tecsew, has helped protect England's naval history with the restoration of an iconic warship. - March 30, 2019 - Tecsew Ltd.
SŌLACE Boats announces today the launch of its first model in a new boat line which will include a variety of lengths. The SŌLACE line will not be limited to offshore. The 345, which is poised to revolutionize boat design is manufactured in Edgewater, Florida at a state of the art facility... - March 18, 2019 - SOLACE Boats, LLC
Zolna Yachts, San Diego's premier private yacht charter company, announces the first ever, pay per ticket Taco Tuesdays aboard the luxury motor yacht, "Nerissa." - March 07, 2019 - Zolna Yachts
SŌLACE Boats announces today the launch of a new boat line, by visionary Stephen Dougherty, to be introduced in early 2019. SŌLACE Boats will be manufactured in Edgewater, Florida in a 200,000 square foot factory on 16 acres. This new brand of fishing boats will provide a comfortable, family-friendly,... - January 17, 2019 - SOLACE Boats, LLC
Carefree Boat Dealership of Fairwinds Marina and Freedom Boat Club of Maryland & DC is proud to announce the newest addition, Sales Director Art Jeffries, to their team.
Jeffries has over 30 years of experience in the Marine Industry. He brings a powerful mix of retail experience as a boat dealership... - January 10, 2019 - Freedom Boat Club of Maryland & DC
Most books on submarines focus on intrigue and daring missions. "Poopie Suits & Cowboy Boots" eschews this and gives the reader a front row seat to day-to-day life on a nuclear submarine. Be there as you trail Russian nukes, start up the reactor, analyze sonar contacts, figure a torpedo's path by looking through the periscope, and a lot more! - December 27, 2018 - Poopie Suits & Cowboy Boots
The #1000mermaids project is a public art installation that will also serve as an underwater eco-friendly destination for tourism off of Fort Lauderdale Beach. - November 01, 2018 - 1000 Mermaids Project
"House Yacht Living" announces Charter representation for the award winning Arkup-the first 75' ft solar paneled, energy independent & self elevating Luxury Livable Yacht. The Arkup will be also showcased at the Fort Lauderdale Boat show October 31st-Nov. 4th 2018. A special Arkup Conf. will be held about the “Rise of the Blue City” led by Dutch water architect Koen Olthuis, designer of Arkup #1 at the US Superyacht Asc. Conf. center, American Pavilion, Friday, Nov. 2 at 12:00 PM. - October 31, 2018 - House Yacht Living LLC
Bald Head Blues is selling "BHI in my mind" t-shirts to raise money for the clean-up efforts caused by Hurricane Florence. 100% of the profits made will be donated towards the recovery. - September 26, 2018 - Bald Head Blues
Community Rowing of San Diego (CRSD), a public benefit organization that empowers youth to reach their potential through the sport of rowing, reports significant mid-year accomplishments with recognition and funding from the San Diego and rowing communities.
“Community rowing’s values align... - September 20, 2018 - Community Rowing of San Diego
33rd Street Bail Bonds Encourages the General Public to Drink Responsibly Labor Day Weekend. - August 31, 2018 - 33rd Street Bail Bonds
Bald Head Blues, a beach and island inspired apparel company distinguished by its golf cart with surfboard logo, proudly announces that company staffer Joel Dahmen has made it to the 2018 FedEx Cup Playoffs.
Each PGA TOUR Professional begins the race for the FedEx Cup Playoffs with points gained during... - August 30, 2018 - Bald Head Blues
Aquatic Invasive Species (AIS) harm water access, fishing, boating and tourism. A technical information report has been published for boat manufacturers to reference that provides information regarding Aquatic Invasive Species (AIS) with consideration to the design and construction of boats, trailers, engines, components, and accessories in order to minimize the spread of AIS. - August 15, 2018 - ABYC
The Puerto Vallarta Tourism Board welcomes the return of Carnival Cruise Line’s Carnival Miracle first call to Puerto Vallarta in seven years. Connecting San Diego and Puerto Vallarta, the ship is scheduled to make its call on December 2019 - July 10, 2018 - Puerto Vallarta Tourism Board
Lisa “The Boatanista” Almeida has designed a shirt for women boaters. - July 06, 2018 - Freedom Boat Club Jacksonville
Novato and Sonoma based SolarCraft, a leading North Bay solar installer for over 35 years, recently completed the installation of a 75 kW DC solar system at Richmond Yacht Club in Point Richmond, CA. The system will produce over 50% of the harbor’s projected annual energy needs, saving the Club... - July 03, 2018 - SolarCraft
San Diego yacht charter entrepreneurs own a full service yacht company offering a wide variety of yachts and a houseboat for charter, lodging and yacht management. The addition of Nerissa to their fleet in February of 2018 makes them the only company in San Diego to offer a US Coast Guard inspected 49 passenger charter yacht in addition to their small fleet of 12 passenger vessels. - March 05, 2018 - Zolna Yachts
Hemlock Hill RV of Southington, CT awarded as one of the Top 50 RV Dealers in North America. - January 16, 2018 - Hemlock Hill RV
With Strong Returning Independent Artists, its first Gallery addition, a series of Artists Talks (artDIALOGUE) and artAUTO - a rare exotic car exhibit. Art Fort Lauderdale turns the traditional Art Fair model on its back and creates an artistic journey like no other on the backdrop of Fort Lauderdale's intracoastal waterways. - January 16, 2018 - Art Fort Lauderdale
In February, United States Power Squadrons’® (USPS) Digital Media Library (DML) Will Become America’s Boating Channel™. - November 21, 2017 - America's Boating Channel