Sea Scouts BSA Re-Established Within the Transatlantic Council

For over 100 years, Sea Scouting has promoted better citizenship and improved members’ boating skills through instruction and practice in water safety, boating skills, outdoor, social, service experiences, and knowledge of our maritime heritage.



The Transatlantic Sea Scouts BSA will deliver quality sea scouting programs to youth residing in Europe, Africa, Middle East, and Central Asia through trained, motivated volunteer teams supported by a dynamic, energetic team of career scouters and administrators with adequate funding to sustain the scouting program now while building for our future.



"Sea Scouts BSA is organized into units called Sea Scouts Ships where youth practice scouting skills, learn about seamanship, and do all kinds of aquatic activities, including sailing, kayaking, canoeing, scuba diving, and paddle boarding,” says Dr. Jose Lepervanche, Commodore of the Transatlantic Sea Scouts BSA. "Transatlantic Council Sea Scouts BSA wants to charter new Sea Scout Ships across all of the countries that we serve. In fact, Sea Scout Ships can function in land-locked countries as well. You just need access to a river, lake, or reservoir."



The Transatlantic Sea Scouts BSA expects to launch the first ship in the Transatlantic Sea Scouts BSA fleet by August 2020.



Media Contact:



Michael Walsh

Mate of Programs

Transatlantic Sea Scouts

mapathon@seascoutsonline.org



Transatlantic Sea Scouts BSA

Northeast Region Sea Scouts BSA

Sea Scouts BSA

Boy Scouts of America

1325 West Walnut Hill Lane

P. O. Box 152079

Irving, Texas 75015-2079

Jose Lepervanche

786-252-0000



facebook.com/transatlanticseascouts



