Virtual Mapathon Challenge Launched for Boy Scouts of America

Boy Scouts of America youth have the opportunity to complete a new challenge that promotes community service through humanitarian mapping.

The Virtual Mapathon Challenge provides Boy Scouts of America youth living under quarantine with a way to complete their community service requirements from the safety of their own homes.



The Virtual Mapathon Challenge requires scouts to complete a set of five daily challenges that revolve around a unique theme. Each of these themes corresponds with the attributes of specific project tasks in the Humanitarian OpenStreetMap Team Tasking Manager.



"To complete the challenge, scouts will need to become proficient in the use of OpenStreetMap and the Humanitarian OpenStreetMap Team Tasking Manager," explains Michael Walsh, Mate of Programs of the Transatlantic Sea Scouts. "They also will need to become active contributors to the Missing Maps Project co-founded by the American Red Cross."



"Scouts learn to use compass, maps and navigational charts for their outdoors activities. Humanitarian mapping is an excellent way to expand these skills and use them to confirm the importance of accurate maps," says Dr. Jose Lepervanche, Commodore of the Transatlantic Sea Scouts BSA. "In addition, their mapping service is one of the essential values of all Scouts, service to communities in need."



Youth that complete the challenge will be provided with a Certificate of Accomplishment from the Transatlantic Sea Scouts BSA.



To receive their certificate, youth simply need to send their usernames, date of completion, and BSA unit affiliations to mapathon@seascoutsonline.org.



The Virtual Mapathon Challenge was designed and developed by a first-year sea scout in the Transatlantic Sea Scouts BSA with the support of her adult leaders in the Transatlantic Sea Scouts BSA and Northeast Region Sea Scouts BSA.



The project team included Dr. Jose Lepervanche, Michael Walsh, and the first-year sea scout.



About the Transatlantic Sea Scouts BSA



For over 100 years, Sea Scouting has promoted better citizenship and improved members’ boating skills through instruction and practice in water safety, boating skills, outdoor, social, service experiences, and knowledge of our maritime heritage. The Transatlantic Sea Scouts BSA delivers quality sea scouting programs to an increasing number of youth through trained, motivated volunteer teams supported by a dynamic, energetic team of career scouters and administrators with adequate funding to sustain the scouting program now while building for our future. The Transatlantic Sea Scouts BSA serves the European, African, Middle Eastern, and Central Asian areas that fall under the Transatlantic Council of the Boy Scouts of America.



Irving, TX, May 12, 2020 --( PR.com )-- The Transatlantic Sea Scouts BSA announces the launch of the Virtual Mapathon Challenge.The Virtual Mapathon Challenge provides Boy Scouts of America youth living under quarantine with a way to complete their community service requirements from the safety of their own homes.The Virtual Mapathon Challenge requires scouts to complete a set of five daily challenges that revolve around a unique theme. Each of these themes corresponds with the attributes of specific project tasks in the Humanitarian OpenStreetMap Team Tasking Manager."To complete the challenge, scouts will need to become proficient in the use of OpenStreetMap and the Humanitarian OpenStreetMap Team Tasking Manager," explains Michael Walsh, Mate of Programs of the Transatlantic Sea Scouts. "They also will need to become active contributors to the Missing Maps Project co-founded by the American Red Cross.""Scouts learn to use compass, maps and navigational charts for their outdoors activities. Humanitarian mapping is an excellent way to expand these skills and use them to confirm the importance of accurate maps," says Dr. Jose Lepervanche, Commodore of the Transatlantic Sea Scouts BSA. "In addition, their mapping service is one of the essential values of all Scouts, service to communities in need."Youth that complete the challenge will be provided with a Certificate of Accomplishment from the Transatlantic Sea Scouts BSA.To receive their certificate, youth simply need to send their usernames, date of completion, and BSA unit affiliations to mapathon@seascoutsonline.org.The Virtual Mapathon Challenge was designed and developed by a first-year sea scout in the Transatlantic Sea Scouts BSA with the support of her adult leaders in the Transatlantic Sea Scouts BSA and Northeast Region Sea Scouts BSA.The project team included Dr. Jose Lepervanche, Michael Walsh, and the first-year sea scout.About the Transatlantic Sea Scouts BSAFor over 100 years, Sea Scouting has promoted better citizenship and improved members' boating skills through instruction and practice in water safety, boating skills, outdoor, social, service experiences, and knowledge of our maritime heritage. The Transatlantic Sea Scouts BSA delivers quality sea scouting programs to an increasing number of youth through trained, motivated volunteer teams supported by a dynamic, energetic team of career scouters and administrators with adequate funding to sustain the scouting program now while building for our future. The Transatlantic Sea Scouts BSA serves the European, African, Middle Eastern, and Central Asian areas that fall under the Transatlantic Council of the Boy Scouts of America.

