Leading Acupuncture Clinic Opens in Drouin, Victoria

For more information visit: cocoonacupuncture.com.au Drouin, Australia, May 12, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Cocoon Acupuncture is bringing its expertise to Drouin, with the opening of its clinic in Drouin-Gippsland.Dr Cat Tyndall, joins a motivated and enthusiastic team of allied health practitioners in Drouin, bringing her unique perspective to the table. Both a registered Chinese Medicine Practitioner and Paramedic, Cat has developed a passion for the treatment of a variety of health conditions. Special interest areas include; acute & chronic pain management, emotional health & wellbeing, digestive health and autoimmune conditions.“In 2018, I had the opportunity to complete an internship in Nanjing China. Being over there in the hospitals was inspiring to me, especially seeing how the Eastern and the Western approaches work together to achieve outcomes for patients. My vision, involves increased awareness about what acupuncture is really great at treating and increased access to Chinese Medicine Practitioners in rural areas.”At Cocoon Acupuncture, Cat Tyndall practices a full compliment of traditional Chinese techniques, including acupuncture, cupping, electro-acupuncture, moxibustion, Chinese Medicine dietetics and auricular therapy.For more information visit: cocoonacupuncture.com.au Contact Information Cocoon acupuncture

Cat Tyndall

+610390708111



https://cocoonacupuncture.com.au



