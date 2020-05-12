SPH Engineering Announces a Bathymetric Drone Solution

SPH Engineering announces the launch of a new product to make bathymetric surveys of inland and coastal water. An Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) drone integrated with an Echo Sounder is time- & cost-efficient and suitable for mapping, measuring and inspecting tasks as well as environmental monitoring.

Riga, Latvia, May 12, 2020 --(



“Since autumn 2018 we have been getting bathymetry-related requests. Analyzing about 150 inquiries we have come to the conclusion that a drone-based solution could open a new business opportunity for drone service companies to do bathymetry surveys of coastal and inland water especially those for industrial needs. Compared with a standard approach using a boat or an unmanned surface vehicle, a drone could save a lot for its user. An Echo Sounder itself could be integrated into a client’s drone with no need to purchase additional equipment. Moreover, it is small and easy to transport and operate. At the same time, such research method guarantees data accuracy and employee safety,” Alexey Dobrovolskiy, CTO of SPH Engineering, comments.



About SPH Engineering / Drone-based Industrial Solutions

SPH Engineering (https://sph-engeneering.com) is the world’s premier software developer and integration services provider for unmanned systems. Its developed UgCS (https://ugcs.com), Drone Show Software (https://DroneShowSoftware.com), as well as Industrial Solutions for UAV (https://industrial.ugcs.com) with Echo Sounders, Ground Penetrating Radars (GPR), Methane detectors, and Magnetometers, enriched with radar/laser altimeters are applied across a wide range of industries worldwide.

https://industrial.ugcs.com/bathymetry Riga, Latvia, May 12, 2020 --( PR.com )-- A UAV drone equipped with an Echo Sounder allows to collect data with high accuracy faster due to easy transportation and fast deployment and it is 2 times more cost-efficient compared to the traditional methods. It has the ability to operate at hard to reach locations, unsafe or hazardous environment. Locations not reachable by foot or dangerous for a human (steep coasts, mining pits, contaminated waters, terrain obstacles etc.) as well as waters of ponds, lakes, and canals can be reached by a drone.“Since autumn 2018 we have been getting bathymetry-related requests. Analyzing about 150 inquiries we have come to the conclusion that a drone-based solution could open a new business opportunity for drone service companies to do bathymetry surveys of coastal and inland water especially those for industrial needs. Compared with a standard approach using a boat or an unmanned surface vehicle, a drone could save a lot for its user. An Echo Sounder itself could be integrated into a client’s drone with no need to purchase additional equipment. Moreover, it is small and easy to transport and operate. At the same time, such research method guarantees data accuracy and employee safety,” Alexey Dobrovolskiy, CTO of SPH Engineering, comments.About SPH Engineering / Drone-based Industrial SolutionsSPH Engineering (https://sph-engeneering.com) is the world’s premier software developer and integration services provider for unmanned systems. Its developed UgCS (https://ugcs.com), Drone Show Software (https://DroneShowSoftware.com), as well as Industrial Solutions for UAV (https://industrial.ugcs.com) with Echo Sounders, Ground Penetrating Radars (GPR), Methane detectors, and Magnetometers, enriched with radar/laser altimeters are applied across a wide range of industries worldwide.https://industrial.ugcs.com/bathymetry