Webinar on Innominds Digital Twins to Enable Remote First Options for Businesses

San Jose, CA, May 27, 2020 --



Browse the below link to register for Webinar:



https://www.innominds.com/webinar-on-digital-twins-to-enable-remote-first-options-for-businesses



Digital Twins represents the convergence of the physical and the virtual world where every industrial product will get a dynamic digital representation. In a way, they are the virtual replicas of physical devices that data scientists and IT pros can use to run simulations before actual devices are built and deployed.



Digital Twins help businesses in becoming Remote-First through remote commissioning and diagnostics of products that are already in the field, helping in lowering service costs, and enhancing customer satisfaction. Additionally, they can troubleshoot equipment in remote locations to reduce incident resolution time. Similarly, when new products are to be commissioned for clients, configuration can be performed remotely by service personnel.



With Digital Twins entering the mainstream, exciting new technological developments such as remote or autonomous machine operations, automation and predictive maintenance, can be achieved. Digital Twins can act as a trainer for an AI, tirelessly repeating scenarios and generating data to learn from. It is changing how technologies such as IoT, AI and Deep Learning are optimized.



Why one Should Attend this webinar

This webinar on Digital Twins will touch upon various aspects of the concept. Some of the topics that will be explained in detail in the webinar includes:



Digital Twins concepts, its rising prominence & applications across industries

How Digital Twins help businesses in becoming Remote-First, saving costs and time

Difference between regular simulator and Digital Twins

How AI rewrites the possibilities of Digital Twins

Deep Learning & Digital Twins

Deep Learning-based Digital Twins in semiconductor manufacturing

How to drive business value and sustainability with Digital Twins

Live Demo and Use Cases on Digital Twins



Bonus Takeaway

Apart from getting an in-depth knowledge on the concept of Digital Twins, webinar participants will get a chance to play and experience the demo on our portal where they can try the Digital Twins of a lithium ion battery.



Who Should Attend?

The webinar is intended for all technology enthusiasts in general, especially the VPs, CTOs, Architects, Engineers, CMOs, and 3D/AR/VR/MR experts.



Speakers



Ravi Kumar Meduri

Executive Vice President - Digital and IP Solutions



Ravi is EVP at Innominds and responsible for creating digital solutions and IP. As a passionate Big Data and AI practitioner, he has delivered solutions in several industries.



https://www.linkedin.com/in/meduri-ravi-kumar-3849981



Sairam Vedam

Chief Marketing Officer



Sai is the CMO at Innominds and brings 20+ years of overall industry experience with a deep understanding of technologies, solutions and IP-led software services offerings.



Santosh Kumar

408-434-6463



https://www.innominds.com



