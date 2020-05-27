Webinar on Innominds Digital Twins to Enable Remote First Options for Businesses

San Jose, CA, May 27, 2020 --(PR.com
)-- According to the recent Internet of Things (IoT) implementation survey done by Gartner, 13% of organizations implementing IoT projects already use Digital Twins, while 62% are either in the process of establishing its use or plan to do so.
Browse the below link to register for Webinar:
https://www.innominds.com/webinar-on-digital-twins-to-enable-remote-first-options-for-businesses
Digital Twins represents the convergence of the physical and the virtual world where every industrial product will get a dynamic digital representation. In a way, they are the virtual replicas of physical devices that data scientists and IT pros can use to run simulations before actual devices are built and deployed.
Digital Twins help businesses in becoming Remote-First through remote commissioning and diagnostics of products that are already in the field, helping in lowering service costs, and enhancing customer satisfaction. Additionally, they can troubleshoot equipment in remote locations to reduce incident resolution time. Similarly, when new products are to be commissioned for clients, configuration can be performed remotely by service personnel.
With Digital Twins entering the mainstream, exciting new technological developments such as remote or autonomous machine operations, automation and predictive maintenance, can be achieved. Digital Twins can act as a trainer for an AI, tirelessly repeating scenarios and generating data to learn from. It is changing how technologies such as IoT, AI and Deep Learning are optimized.
Why one Should Attend this webinar
This webinar on Digital Twins will touch upon various aspects of the concept. Some of the topics that will be explained in detail in the webinar includes:
Digital Twins concepts, its rising prominence & applications across industries
How Digital Twins help businesses in becoming Remote-First, saving costs and time
Difference between regular simulator and Digital Twins
How AI rewrites the possibilities of Digital Twins
Deep Learning & Digital Twins
Deep Learning-based Digital Twins in semiconductor manufacturing
How to drive business value and sustainability with Digital Twins
Live Demo and Use Cases on Digital Twins
Bonus Takeaway
Apart from getting an in-depth knowledge on the concept of Digital Twins, webinar participants will get a chance to play and experience the demo on our portal where they can try the Digital Twins of a lithium ion battery.
Who Should Attend?
The webinar is intended for all technology enthusiasts in general, especially the VPs, CTOs, Architects, Engineers, CMOs, and 3D/AR/VR/MR experts.
Speakers
Ravi Kumar Meduri
Executive Vice President - Digital and IP Solutions
Ravi is EVP at Innominds and responsible for creating digital solutions and IP. As a passionate Big Data and AI practitioner, he has delivered solutions in several industries.
https://www.linkedin.com/in/meduri-ravi-kumar-3849981
Sairam Vedam
Chief Marketing Officer
Sai is the CMO at Innominds and brings 20+ years of overall industry experience with a deep understanding of technologies, solutions and IP-led software services offerings.
https://www.linkedin.com/in/saivram