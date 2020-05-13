AC InfoSoft Launched Laravel Services

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases AC InfoSoft Press Release

AC InfoSoft launched an array of Laravel services. The company will satisfy the top to bottom needs of its customers related to Laravel.

Below is the list of services AC InfoSoft will offer to its worldwide customers:

· · Laravel web development

· · Laravel SaaS (Software as a Service) platform development

· · Laravel web app development

· · Laravel enterprise solution development

· · Laravel eCommerce web development

· · Laravel utility web app development

· · Laravel theme development and integration

· · Laravel extension development

· · Laravel custom module development

· · Customization of existing Laravel application

· · Integration of a third party API into an existing Laravel application

· · Migration of a solution from any other technology to Laravel

· · Maintenance services

· · Support services



Along with the above-mentioned services, the company announced to offer the “Hire a Laravel Developer” package. The companies can hire one or more Laravel development experts from AC InfoSoft. It also offers white label services and hiring packages to benefit other agencies. It means the agencies can hire experienced Laravel developers from AC InfoSoft that represent their brand to their customers and partners. The agencies can show their operation center in India with these services.



According to the shared details, agencies can hire a Laravel developer from AC InfoSoft on a part-time or full-time basis based on their need. The company signs an NDA (Non-Disclosure Agreement) to assure the confidentiality of the idea, customer information, and other sensitive business data of its customers.



The company has a team of experienced Laravel programmers that have been benefiting various companies with its Laravel services.



About Laravel

It is a PHP framework. It is built to offer a reliable web application development platform. It is one of the most preferred frameworks of web development companies to build a custom web application or solution. It is an ideal framework to build highly scalable and more secure web applications. Thus, it is preferred in building solutions where payment processing is performed such as e-commerce web solutions.



About AC InfoSoft

It is an IT company based in India. The company is renowned as the best eCommerce development company. The company also has web development experts in other technologies such as PHP, WordPress, etc. To cater to more customers, the company has added Laravel development and its related services in its offering list. The company will offer top to bottom services to benefit the companies with the real value of this popular PHP framework.



Ashned Khan

1 (512) 333 6506



https://www.acinfosoft.com/laravel-development/



