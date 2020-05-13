Registration is Now Open for the 2nd Annual Wearable Injectors and Connected Devices Conference 2020

Press Releases SMi Group Press Release

SMi Reports: Registration is open for SMi Group’s 2nd annual Wearable Injectors and Connected Devices Conference taking place in October.

London, United Kingdom, May 13, 2020 --(



This two-day agenda offers you peer-to-peer networking with Global Device Development Managers, Senior Connectivity Engineers, Leaders in Device Data Generation, Human Factors Directors and many more.



Conference highlights include:

• Explore the growing potential of connectivity and digital health to improve patient experience and treatment

• Understand the key regulatory considerations in industry with representation from regulatory and notified bodies

• Assess advances in device design and development for large volume delivery via on-body injectors

• Gain insights into drug/device compatibility and packaging for wearable injectors



You can view the two-day agenda and speaker programme on the event website: www.wearable-injectors.co.uk/prcom1



Registration is live on the website and a saving of £400 is available for bookings made before 29th May 2020. Registrations can be made on the event website.



Who should attend:



Executives, Directors, VPs, Heads, Principals or Managers of:

• Drug-delivery developers

• Autoinjectors

• Device Engineering

• Human Factors

• Injectables

• Regulatory Affairs

• Connectivity

• Medical Device Data

• Novel Product Technology

• Smart device developers

• Training device developers

• Device-safety solution providers



Plus, two half-day interactive workshops, 6th October:



Cross company collaboration to develop digital therapeutic solutions using connected devices

Workshop Leader: Digby harris, Global Category Manager - Medical Device development, AstraZeneca



Optimising Patient engagement & Creating Novel Company Value through Digital Technologies

Workshop Leader: Alex gilbert, Digital Medicine, Huma



Proudly sponsored by: Quantes-arc



Wearable Injectors and Connected Devices

7th – 8th October 2020

London, UK

www.wearable-injectors.co.uk/prcom1



Contact Information:

For media enquiries contact Jinna Sidhu on Tel: +44 (0)20 7827 6088 / Email:

hsidhu@smi-online.co.uk



About SMi Group:

Jinna Sidhu

+44 (0) 20 7827 6088



http://www.wearable-injectors.co.uk/prcom1



