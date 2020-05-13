Press Releases Michael Terence Publishing Press Release

Receive press releases from Michael Terence Publishing: By Email RSS Feeds: Michael Terence Publishing Announce the Release of "Stuck for a Purpose: Enlightenment in the Dark Valleys of Life," by Odell Dunwell Campbell

Michael Terence Publishing is excited to announce the release of Stuck for a Purpose: Enlightenment in the Dark Valleys of Life, a personal wellbeing guide by Odell Dunwell Campbell.

Thame, United Kingdom, May 13, 2020 --(

“I am grateful for my past experiences. It didn’t happen to me; it happened for me. You did not suffer, you were not crushed the way you were, for a mediocre life. It was all a setup! It happened for your purpose so never stop or give up. Walk in it until you reach your destiny.” – Odell Dunwell Campbell.



Are you stuck somewhere unfulfilling or painful?



Do you question who you really are?



Do you struggle to determine what your purpose is and how to confirm what it is?



Told in a very candid but deeply inspiring manner, Odell Dunwell Campbell shares her struggle of being stuck in abuse and love’s misconceptions. Only to discover on her journey of healing and transformation that her purpose was hidden in the thing that ultimately broke her.



This book will definitely help the reader unearth the strength to overcome any adversity; to reconnect to the essence of your being and to birth your purpose in life, bringing you your greatest satisfaction.



Stuck for a Purpose is available in multiple formats worldwide:

Paperback: 188 pages

ISBN-13: 9781913653224

Dimensions: 12.9 x 1.2 x 19.8 cm

Amazon Kindle eBook: B087C8YLZR

Amazon URL: http://getbook.at/SFAP

Published by Michael Terence Publishing, 2020



About the Author

Odell Dunwell Campbell lives in London, England after migrating from Jamaica 20 years ago.



She is passionate about her roles; motherhood to her three children, mentorship to many and as a committed Christian.



A natural businesswoman, she currently spearheads a distribution company, however, has not lost sight of her inner calling. Odell is currently pursuing studies in counselling and psychology as she intends to be fully equipped in her determination to help others discover their God-ordained purpose.



About Michael Terence Publishing

Web: www.mtp.agency

Michael Terence Publishing is a UK-based hybrid publishing house and literary agency founded to give worthy authors a platform to publish their works and to promote their success via online and traditional channels.



For further information, media packs and interview requests please contact:

Michael Terence Publishing

Marketing & Promotions

Two Brewers House

2A Wellington Street

Thame

Oxfordshire OX9 3BN

UK

Email: admin@mtp.agency

Web: www.mtp.agency

Tel: +44 (0)20 3582 2002 Thame, United Kingdom, May 13, 2020 --( PR.com )-- About Stuck for a Purpose:“I am grateful for my past experiences. It didn’t happen to me; it happened for me. You did not suffer, you were not crushed the way you were, for a mediocre life. It was all a setup! It happened for your purpose so never stop or give up. Walk in it until you reach your destiny.” – Odell Dunwell Campbell.Are you stuck somewhere unfulfilling or painful?Do you question who you really are?Do you struggle to determine what your purpose is and how to confirm what it is?Told in a very candid but deeply inspiring manner, Odell Dunwell Campbell shares her struggle of being stuck in abuse and love’s misconceptions. Only to discover on her journey of healing and transformation that her purpose was hidden in the thing that ultimately broke her.This book will definitely help the reader unearth the strength to overcome any adversity; to reconnect to the essence of your being and to birth your purpose in life, bringing you your greatest satisfaction.Stuck for a Purpose is available in multiple formats worldwide:Paperback: 188 pagesISBN-13: 9781913653224Dimensions: 12.9 x 1.2 x 19.8 cmAmazon Kindle eBook: B087C8YLZRAmazon URL: http://getbook.at/SFAPPublished by Michael Terence Publishing, 2020About the AuthorOdell Dunwell Campbell lives in London, England after migrating from Jamaica 20 years ago.She is passionate about her roles; motherhood to her three children, mentorship to many and as a committed Christian.A natural businesswoman, she currently spearheads a distribution company, however, has not lost sight of her inner calling. Odell is currently pursuing studies in counselling and psychology as she intends to be fully equipped in her determination to help others discover their God-ordained purpose.About Michael Terence PublishingWeb: www.mtp.agencyMichael Terence Publishing is a UK-based hybrid publishing house and literary agency founded to give worthy authors a platform to publish their works and to promote their success via online and traditional channels.For further information, media packs and interview requests please contact:Michael Terence PublishingMarketing & PromotionsTwo Brewers House2A Wellington StreetThameOxfordshire OX9 3BNUKEmail: admin@mtp.agencyWeb: www.mtp.agencyTel: +44 (0)20 3582 2002 Contact Information Michael Terence Publishing

Keith Abbott

00442035822002



mtp.agency



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Michael Terence Publishing