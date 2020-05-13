Challenge Europe – Ex-Stock Threaded Fasteners for Challenging Times

It is already clear that the medical device and associated equipment industries are stretched producing many times their usual output of beds, ventilators etc. to note only the headline items. Supply of hardware items such as threaded fasteners – screws, bolts, nuts, washers etc. is being supported by specialist expert stocking distributors like Challenge Europe.



Challenge Europe invite any company experiencing supply difficulties on these items, to contact them for an urgent service. Bedford, United Kingdom, May 13, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Challenge Europe have always had a belief that “you can’t sell from an empty basket” and so have had a long-term policy of stocking heavily to ensure they are able to support changes in customer demand.Therefore, Challenge are pleased to announce that they have good stocks of threaded fasteners so that customers can be assured of robust supply. Of course, this is especially important at this time of general lock-down when it may prove difficult to access many existing channels – and will be just as important when the locks come off and urgent demand is felt in the recovery phase.It is already clear that the medical device and associated equipment industries are stretched producing many times their usual output of beds, ventilators etc. to note only the headline items. Supply of hardware items such as threaded fasteners – screws, bolts, nuts, washers etc. is being supported by specialist expert stocking distributors like Challenge Europe.Challenge Europe invite any company experiencing supply difficulties on these items, to contact them for an urgent service.