NewTek Sensor Solutions Serves as Alternative Source for Continuous Supply of Position Sensors as COVID-19 Disrupts JIT Models of Essential Businesses

NewTek Sensor Solutions serves as an alternate and reliable domestic source of standard and custom position sensors for manufacturers with supply chain problems.

For more information on NewTek Sensors products, visit https://www.newteksensors.com/products/ or contact manufacturing at 856-406-6877 or sales@newteksensors.com about placing an expedited order. Pennsauken, NJ, May 13, 2020 --( PR.com )-- As the COVID-19 disrupts the Just-in-Time models implemented by many manufacturers meant to maintain lean inventories and reduce costs, NewTek Sensor Solutions serves as an alternate and reliable domestic source of standard and custom position sensors for manufacturers with supply chain problems. Research conducted by the Institute for Supply Management cited that 95% of organizations will or already have been impacted by coronavirus supply chain disruptions.While businesses in all industrial sectors wait for their suppliers to restock important components or deliveries to arrive from international locations, the LVDT manufacturer has not missed a shipment date, including critical deliveries to essential industries such as the power generation. New Tek remains very flexible with shipping orders early or holding orders to accommodate customers experiencing reduced hours or temporary shutdowns.“We always maintain a healthy stock of components so we are well positioned to continue operations as normal even during supply chain fluctuations,” states Mike Marciante, Business Development Manager, NewTek Sensor Solutions.New Tek Sensor Solutions serves a variety of industries ranging from oil & gas, power generation and subsea to food/beverage and R&D with a variety of LVDT models that include:· AC- and DC-operated Linear and Rotary Position Sensors· Subminiature LVDTs· Nuclear LVDTs· High-precision gaging probes· Hermetically-sealed and radiation-resistant LVDTs· High temperature/pressure LVDTs· LVDT signal conditionersThe company also customizes position sensors with small modifications to full developments to meet different challenges. Currently, NewTek is working on a customized LVDT Signal Conditioner for the power generation industry and a custom LVDT for use in space.For more information on NewTek Sensors products, visit https://www.newteksensors.com/products/ or contact manufacturing at 856-406-6877 or sales@newteksensors.com about placing an expedited order. Contact Information NewTek Sensor Solutions

Mike Marciante

856-406-6877



www.newteksensors.com



