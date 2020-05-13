PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Talent Agency Continues to Grow Even During Pandemic


Los Angeles, CA, May 13, 2020 --(PR.com)-- HYPE PROJECTS AGENCY​, one of the fastest growing talent agencies​, continues to grow as it teams with Stonemountain Management Limited to expand its European presence. With bases in London, Manchester and Glasgow, as well as it's strategic international partnerships in Germany, Iceland, Israel, Romania, Argentina, China, South Africa and the Middle East, it's considered one of the most respected agencies throughout Europe.

Stone Mountain is headed by Mel Stein, a Professor of Sports Law and the President of The Association of Football Agents and was one of the first English sports representatives acting for the likes of Chris Waddle, Paul Gascoigne and Alan Shearer. “We at Stonemountain Management are delighted to have entered into a strategic partnership with HYPE PROJECTS AGENCY in the USA. Having worked with them for some time now and realized we share a common goal and work ethos we are confident that working even more closely together will make our respective brands stronger not only within our respective territories but throughout the world," states Stein.

​With a combined group of former players and top ranked executives Stone Mountain also brings along with them a team of heavy hitters. Director Paul Warhurst in the U.K, Scott Fisher in Scotland, Juan Cobain in Argentina and Pedro Mendez from MNM Sports Management in Portugal. "​​Stone Mountain​'s footprint in Europe and other territories ​was a perfect fit for our long term growth projects. As larger agencies are facing layoffs and being condensed during this devastating pandemic, we have continued to grow and positioned ourselves to be a real player in the worldwide representation landscape," states ​Paris D'Jon, ​HYPE PROJECTS AGENCY CEO.

www.hypeprojects.com
Contact Information
HYPE PROJECTS AGENCY
Jenni Fence
212-301-0559
Contact
www.hypeprojects.com

