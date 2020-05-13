Nagy Habib, Professor of Surgery and Co-Founder of MINA Therapeutics Will be Presenting at Oligonucleotide Therapeutics and Delivery 2020

Press Releases SMi Group Press Release

Nagy Habib, Professor of Surgery and Co-founder of MiNA therapeutics will chair and present at this year's Oligonucleotide Therapeutics and Delivery Conference, which will convene in London on 16th – 17th September 2020.

The two-day event will focus on topics surrounding the emerging medicine class of Oligonucleotide therapeutics such as genetic material via antisense, MRNA, RNAi, saRNA and siRNA. The growing Oligonucleotide landscape have created an emerging market need for drug delivery technologies, hence the Oligonucleotide Therapeutics and Delivery conference, which will provide detailed updates on the matter.



Delegates will have the change to explore delivery to non-hepatocyte cells such as cancerous tissues and overview the most successful platforms and hear from top industry figures from pharmaceutical, biotechnology and academic institutions, who will provide first-hand information on the latest clinical trial candidates.



Chair for 2020 Nagy Habib, Professor of Surgery, Imperial College, Co-founder MiNA therapeutics, Imperial College London will be presenting:



"Targeted Delivery of C/EBPa-saRNA by RNA Aptamers"



• Understanding the principles of RNA activation and possibilities of therapeutic benefit

• Harnessing small activating RNAs for the treatment of Pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma

• Evaluating aptamers and appropriate means of targeted delivery

• Looking at lessons learnt from using saRNA for oncological purposes

Other Key Speakers at Oligonucleotide Therapeutics and Delivery 2020 Include:

• David Evans, Chief Scientific Officer, Sirnaomics

• Alexey Wolfson, CEO, Advirna

• Stefan Vonhoff, VP Chemistry & Manufacturing, NOXXON Pharma

• Vera Brinks, Director Pharmaceutics, ProQR Therapeutics

• Matthew Catley, Research Director, Mina Therapeutics

• Steve Pascolo, Founder and CEO, Miescher Pharma



Oligonucleotide Therapeutics and Delivery

Main conference: 16th – 17th September 2020

London, UK



SMi Group are proud to announce the inaugural Oligonucleotide Therapeutics and Delivery conference which will commence in London on the 16th and 17th September 2020.

The two-day event will focus on topics surrounding the emerging medicine class of Oligonucleotide therapeutics such as genetic material via antisense, MRNA, RNAi, saRNA and siRNA. The growing Oligonucleotide landscape have created an emerging market need for drug delivery technologies, hence the Oligonucleotide Therapeutics and Delivery conference, which will provide detailed updates on the matter.

Delegates will have the change to explore delivery to non-hepatocyte cells such as cancerous tissues and overview the most successful platforms and hear from top industry figures from pharmaceutical, biotechnology and academic institutions, who will provide first-hand information on the latest clinical trial candidates.

Chair for 2020 Nagy Habib, Professor of Surgery, Imperial College, Co-founder MiNA therapeutics, Imperial College London will be presenting:

"Targeted Delivery of C/EBPa-saRNA by RNA Aptamers"

• Understanding the principles of RNA activation and possibilities of therapeutic benefit
• Harnessing small activating RNAs for the treatment of Pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma
• Evaluating aptamers and appropriate means of targeted delivery
• Looking at lessons learnt from using saRNA for oncological purposes

Other Key Speakers at Oligonucleotide Therapeutics and Delivery 2020 Include:

• David Evans, Chief Scientific Officer, Sirnaomics
• Alexey Wolfson, CEO, Advirna
• Stefan Vonhoff, VP Chemistry & Manufacturing, NOXXON Pharma
• Vera Brinks, Director Pharmaceutics, ProQR Therapeutics
• Matthew Catley, Research Director, Mina Therapeutics
• Steve Pascolo, Founder and CEO, Miescher Pharma

Oligonucleotide Therapeutics and Delivery
Main conference: 16th – 17th September 2020
London, UK

