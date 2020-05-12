TheVirtualBirthdayParty.com Relaunches Site

Press Releases The Virtual Birthday Party Press Release Share Blog

The Virtual Birthday Party, Inc. is a privately held company based in the United States. They created TheVirtualBirthdayParty.com as a solution to the need of a “virtual gathering place” for family and friends to celebrate a special person’s birthday. As a community-minded company, The Virtual Birthday Party, Inc. shares a portion of its profits to community-based non-profit organizations. Phoenix, AZ, May 12, 2020 --( PR.com )-- The web makes it easy to do virtually anything, right? Add to the list “throw a successful birthday party.” With the re-launch of TheVirtualBirthayParty.com - the first known site of its kind - friends and family of a birthday person now have a private online gathering place to toast, roast and freely post well wishes and photos for their loved one.The idea came about when Pam Koester went looking for a similar site where she might honor her husband for a milestone birthday. She was surprised to find nothing comparable existed. So she and her sister, Wendy Carson, created something. “In the end, my husband was excited and floored by the dozens of heartfelt responses his birthday site received, and we just knew we had to share this concept with others.”To increase the likelihood of participation, TheVirtualBirthdayParty.com is intentionally simple. A self-designated “host” (which could be the birthday person) serves as party planner. With just a few keystrokes, they create a unique, themed web site and invite “attendees” to join in through email. Attendees can join the festivities from wherever they are, whenever they want, without setting up an account or signing in. The site is built on a flexible platform, and its use is not just limited to individuals either – groups and organizations will find it also suits their purposes. Additionally, because messages and photos can be posted at the attendee’s leisure from the comforts of home, people are likely to share deeper, more meaningful sentiments via the site.Hosting a Virtual Birthday Party is just $49. For this price, the honoree enjoys all the well wishes of loved ones from around the globe, plus a priceless keepsake printout of the messages to treasure ad infinitum.For more information, visit TheVirtualBirthdayParty.com or email Info@TheVirtualBirthdayParty.com About The Virtual Birthday Party, Inc.The Virtual Birthday Party, Inc. is a privately held company based in the United States. They created TheVirtualBirthdayParty.com as a solution to the need of a “virtual gathering place” for family and friends to celebrate a special person’s birthday. As a community-minded company, The Virtual Birthday Party, Inc. shares a portion of its profits to community-based non-profit organizations. Contact Information The Virtual Birthday Party

Pam Koester

602-820-7780



thevirtualbirthdayparty.com



