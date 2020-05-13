GCAM Joins the CoVig-19 Plasma Alliance

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases GCAM, Inc. Press Release

Fullerton, CA, May 13, 2020 --( PR.com )-- GCAM, Inc. (GCAM) is excited to announce that GCAM along with their parent company, GC Pharma, have joined The CoVig-19 Plasma Alliance. The alliance is an unprecedented non-profit collaboration of the world's leading plasma companies focused on accelerating the development of a potential treatment for the coronavirus (COVID-19). The first phase of the Alliance is the collection of plasma at licensed plasma collection centers across the U.S. During May 2020, GCAM begin collecting convalescent plasma at target centers nationwide. Convalescent plasma is collected from healthy individuals who have made a full recovery from COVID-19 and are symptom free for 28 days.The plasma that is collected from recovered COVID-19 individuals contains antibodies to be used in experimental treatments for patients who are experiencing serious complications from COVID-19. The success of this programming along with the accelerated development and distribution of a potential treatment relies on the participation of survivors of COVID-19. They need help to get the word out and are working diligently with their partners to make sure this alliance succeeds.GC Pharma is a bio-pharmaceutical company that delivers life-saving and life-sustaining protein therapeutics and vaccines. Headquartered in South Korea, GC Pharma is the largest plasma protein product manufacturer in Asia and has been dedicated to quality healthcare solutions for more than half a century. In 1971 Green Cross Corporation (GCC) was the first company in South Korea and the sixth in the world to establish a plasma fractionation plant. In early 2018 GCC updated its corporate brand to GC Pharma.GCAM was established in 2009 to secure a stable supply of medical grade plasma as raw material for plasma fractionation products. We are dedicated to and specialize exclusively in the plasma industry. In the US, our facilities are licensed and regulated by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), various state and local agencies, the Korean Health Authority (KHA) and Plasma Protein Therapeutics Association (PPTA). Our employees take pride in providing a pleasant, relaxing environment with a focus on donor safety and satisfaction.GCAM operates multiple plasma collection centers across the United States. Annually we produce approximately 500,000 liters of medical grade plasma that meet FDA quality standards and in turn supply medical grade plasma to multiple pharmaceutical partners within the US and around the world.For more information about the CoVig-19 Plasma Alliance please visit covig-19plasmaalliance.org or email at Marketing@gcamplasma.com. To locate a GCAM plasma collection center visit gcamplasma.com

Christopher Pham

714-738-6462



gcamplasma.com/

714-738-6462 ext. 112



