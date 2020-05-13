Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Axiomtek Press Release

Receive press releases from Axiomtek: By Email RSS Feeds: Axiomtek’s High Performance, Expandable PICMG 1.3 Full-Size Single Board Computer with Intel® Xeon® Processor - The SHB150R

The SHB150R features rich I/O options, high-speed transfer interfaces, expandability and superior graphics capability, making it an ideal solution for machine vision and smart factory automation applications.

City of Industry, CA, May 13, 2020 --



The SHB150R comes with two 288-pin DDR4-2666/2400 Long-DIMM sockets with up to 64GB of system memory. It has one M.2 Key M 2280 SSD slot with a PCIe x4 interface (Intel® C246 or Q370). Its rich I/O interfaces include two Gigabit LAN with Intel® Ethernet controller i211-AT and Intel® Ethernet connection i219-LM, two RS-232 ports, two RS-232/422/485 ports, two USB 3.1 Gen2 ports (Intel® C246 or Q370), four USB 3.1 Gen1 ports and six USB 2.0 ports. The feature-rich SHB150R is also equipped with one HD Codec audio, one parallel port (LPT) and one PS/2 keyboard and mouse. For expandability, it offers PCIe x16 Gen3, PCIe x4 and conventional PCI slots on the board. The full-size PICMG 1.3 system host board delivers a true high definition visual experience with the Intel® HD Graphics and offers triple display configurations (Intel® C246 or Q370) via DVI-D,VGA (through DVI-I Y cable) and DisplayPort++ (internal header) ports.



The high performance SHB150R was designed for reliable operation in harsh environments with a wide operating temperature range of 0°C to +60°C. It also supports watchdog timer and hardware monitoring functions. The single board computer is compatible with Windows® 10 and Linux operating systems.



“The SHB150R was designed with ease of integration and quick deployment in mind. It is equipped with flexible I/O connectivity and high-speed transfer interfaces for a broad range of high performance applicaitons,” said Brandon Wang, the product manager of the IPC Division at Axiomtek. “It also supports Intel® AMT and vPro for easy remote management and monitoring, and offers optional Trusted Platform Module (TPM) 2.0 for optimum security.”



The SHB150R is now available. For more information, please visit us.axiomtek.com or contact us at solutions@axiomtek.com.



Some Key Features:



- High performance LGA1151 9th/8th generation Intel® Core™ i7/i5/i3, Xeon® E (Intel® C246), Pentium® or Celeron® processor (up to 95W)

- Intel® C246/Q370/H310 chipset

- Offers two DDR4-2666/2400 Long-DIMM for up to 64GB of memory

- Supports Intel® AMT and vPro (C246/Q370) for remote management

- Features optional support for TPM 2.0

- Equipped with M.2 Key M (C246/Q370)



About Axiomtek Co., Ltd.



Axiomtek Co., Ltd. established in 1990, is one of the world's leading designers/manufacturers of embedded industrial computer products. From its origin as a turnkey systems integrator specializing in data acquisition and control systems, Axiomtek has trended with the IIoT evolution by offering smart industrial computer solutions and value-added services for a variety of mission-critical industries including transportation, medical, industrial automation, power utilities and renewable energy, digital signage, network appliances, gaming and retail/POS/Kiosks. The company has more than 60 distributor and technology partners globally. Axiomtek offers industrial computer platforms, single board computers and system on modules, fanless and rugged embedded systems, intelligent transportation systems, EtherCAT Master Controllers, IoT gateway devices, touch panel computers, medical grade PCs, digital signage OPS players, industrial network and network appliances and casino gaming platforms.



Axiomtek USA headquarters is located in City of Industry, Calif. Established in 1994, the subsidiary incorporates product integration and logistics as well as a wide range of service offerings including design assistance, technical support and return merchandise assistance. Axiomtek Systems in Methuen, MA, the company’s Eastern regional headquarters, has added a high level of expertise on COTS integration and a variety of value-added engineering services to Axiomtek USA’s comprehensive suite of capabilities. Axiomtek USA has become the premier service provider for systems integration assistance and project management.



Larry Wu

1-888-462-9466



us.axiomtek.com



