LaTribuna Christian Publishing Announces Christian Visitation Through Skype for Care Center Patients

Skype visits for patients in hospital settings is a true blessing for the Patients and their families.

Phoenix, AZ, May 14, 2020 --(



LaTribuna Christian Publishing supports volunteerism in reaching out in helping others during this very difficult time in our nation’s history. LaTribuna Christian Publishing recognizes the importance of helping others.



Chaplain Paul was also quoted saying, “Being able to see the patients through apps like Skype is very effective in sharing the word of God with others. A video visit is the closest thing to a real in person visit we can get. Patients need four key elements in achieving good health and in maintaining good mental health. People need good physical care, good loving care, good Spiritual care and they need to eat a healthy diet with proper exercise. If one or two of these important elements are missing from a patient’s healthcare, then the patient suffers greatly. The Bible teaches us to treat others as we ourselves would want to be treated and to love thy neighbor as thy self. I can think of no better way of putting this important teaching into practice than to reach out to those around us and lend a helping hand.”



LaTribuna Christian Publishing is also very pleased to announce the publication of Chaplain Paul’s newest book on Amazon titled, "Victory Over Suffering Through Christ Our Lord." The book has the testimonies of very powerful men and women of God who suffer dearly and who have achieved great victory over suffering through their faith and trust in Christ our Lord.



Chaplain Paul was also quoted saying, “It is very sad that family and Clergy are being denied access to see the patients in most hospital settings. Family provide the loving care we all need and Chaplains and men and women of faith provide the Spiritual care that helps to maintain good mental health. Our elected officials need to hear our concerns about these very important healthcare issues. And I pray that families who have been affected by this virus will be comforted and healed and that the corona virus will come to a speedy end, in Christ Yeshua’s Name I pray Amen.”



LaTribuna Christian Publishing is committed in bringing the public informative news stories that truly matter in people’s lives. For more information please visit their websites.



LaTribuna Christian Publishing CEO Chaplain Paul Vescio

Phoenix, AZ

Cheesecakesforchrist@aol.com

www.miraclesogkingman.com

Chaplain Paul Vescio

602-386-6382



latribunachristianpublishing316.com

Cheesecakesforchrist@aol.com



