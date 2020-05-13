Press Releases Stephanie Coats, Principal Broker, Keller... Press Release

Receive press releases from Stephanie Coats, Principal Broker, Keller Williams Realty: By Email RSS Feeds: The Stephanie Coats Team, Keller Williams Realty, Lists Home in the Southwest Hills

Stephanie Coats, The Stephanie Coats Team, Lists Home in Eugene.

Eugene, OR, May 13, 2020 --(



2395 W. 23rd Ave. is listed for $549,900.



If you are interested in this home or other homes in Southwest Eugene, Oregon or other surrounding areas, call Stephanie Coats at 541-554-9435.



The Mission Statement for the Team is to skillfully guide clients through one of the biggest financial and personal decisions of their lives and to develop lifelong relationships along the way. Eugene, OR, May 13, 2020 --( PR.com )-- This mid century home offers an open layout featuring a living room, family room, and bonus room. You will also find a double sided fireplace and floor to ceiling windows. The kitchen offers an eating bar, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, gas range, and more. The master suite offers a large walk in tile shower and a walk in closet. This home is a true 6 bedroom home that offers possibilities for extended living and separate entrances on each floor and great separation of space. Outside offers a deck, fully fenced backyard, and circular driveway with extra large RV parking.2395 W. 23rd Ave. is listed for $549,900.If you are interested in this home or other homes in Southwest Eugene, Oregon or other surrounding areas, call Stephanie Coats at 541-554-9435.The Mission Statement for the Team is to skillfully guide clients through one of the biggest financial and personal decisions of their lives and to develop lifelong relationships along the way. Contact Information The Stephanie Coats Team - Eugene Home Group

Danielle Wilkinson

541-349-2644



eugenehomegroup.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Stephanie Coats, Principal Broker, Keller Williams Realty