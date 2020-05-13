PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Post Profile for Your Business      Submit Press Release Join Now     Sign In
 
Businesses Articles Press Releases Follow @PRcom
Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site
 

Press Releases

 
Carson Pools

Press Release

Receive press releases from Carson Pools: By Email RSS Feeds:

Carson Pools Expands Toward Remodeling Swimming Pools Not Just Pool Cleaning and Repair


Carson Pools are experts in pool service cleaning; now Carsonpools.com has added repair and remodeling to the business. Carson is celebrating 25 years in the industry serving Gilbert, AZ and has expanded to Chandler, Mesa, Sun Lakes, Ahwatukee and Tempe, AZ.

Gilbert, AZ, May 13, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Carson Pools is a family-owned and operated business providing residents of Gilbert and the surrounding communities with high quality pool cleaning and repairs. In May of 2020, swimming pool remodeling was added to the list of services. Carsonpools.com has been offering professional services for over 25 years.

At Carson Pools, each swimming pool they handle is personally supervised by the company's owners to ensure a high level of service. The new remodeling service consists of an inspection, evaluation and a quote. Carson Pools will check for foundation cracks, cool decking, plaster in need of repair and landscaping around the pool. The final decision is made by the owner after the quote is made.

Be safe during these tough COVID-19 times.
Contact Information
Carson Pools
Carson Bryan
(602) 540-0904
Contact
carsonpools.com

Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Carson Pools
Promote Your Business Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend
PR.com Contact Us About Us Terms of Use Help