Sierra Nurse Consultants Offers Telehealth Assessments in Response to COVID-19

“As the needs of our clients pivot during this uncertain time, we recognize the need to support them by increasing access to important TeleHealth technology,” said Owner and CEO, Mrs. Becky Czarnik. “I believe the greater adoption of such services will improve the experience for our clients and the response time to meet their needs.”



In addition to TeleHealth assessments, Sierra Nurse Consultants also provides a full range of expert witness services, including nurse life care planning, medical cost projections, medicare set asides, medical bill review, medical damage reports, special needs trust review, and legal nurse consulting.



Telehealth is a collection of means used to enhance healthcare, public health and health education delivery and support through telecommunications technologies. The concept has been around for more than 50 years, and now covers a wide range of healthcare fields, including diagnosis, management, and education. Its solutions combine state-of-the-art hardware and software to deliver high-quality educational and entertainment programming and provide patient-specific interactive education. This has become the largest and most successful provider of healthcare television and interactive education systems in the United States.(1)



To schedule an appointment to understand the TeleHealth assessment services of Sierra Nurse Consultants, please visit www.sierranurse.com/.



About Sierra Nurse Consultants:

Sierra Nurse Consultants is a medical legal consultant company, owned by Becky Czarnik, RN, MS, CLNC, LNCP-C, CMSP, that provides expert witness services as a Certified Nurse Life Care Planner. Its mission is to provide high quality products that offer depth and clarity, with a vision to empower its clients with accurate information to effectively settle each case. Services available include nurse life care planning, medical cost projections, medicare set asides, medical bill review, medical damage reports, special needs trust review, and legal nurse consulting. To learn more, please visit www.sierranurse.com/.



References

