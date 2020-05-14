Press Releases Telgian Press Release

Receive press releases from Telgian: By Email RSS Feeds: Telgian Engineering & Consulting Names Jeremiah Crocker Vice President of Business Development

Boston, MA, May 14, 2020 --(



“Not only is Jeremiah an exceptional leader, he is also passionate about innovation within the industry and a strategic thinker, with a track record of delivering revenue growth,” says Leonard Ramo, Telgian Engineering & Consulting President. “His unique combination of hands-on technical experience, business development savvy, and industry expertise make him a valuable addition to the TEC team.



Previously, Crocker was with the engineering firm Jensen Hughes, holding positions of increasing responsibility from Director of Business development to, most recently, the Director of Offer Management. There he was responsible for delivering organic growth through leading strategic corporate initiatives and directly engaging with clients.



Crocker is a member of the Society of Fire Protection Engineers (SFPE), as well as the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA). A magna cum laude graduate, Crocker earned both a Bachelor of Science degree in Mechanical Engineering, as well as a Master’s degree in Fire Protection Engineering from Worcester Polytechnic Institute.



About Telgian Engineering & Consulting, LLC (TEC)



Telgian Engineering & Consulting (TEC) is a full-service global engineering and risk mitigation consulting firm specializing in complex, multi-discipline public and private sector projects. TEC provides professional services related to the protection of people, property, information and organizational mission against preventable losses such as strategic/enterprise risk management, fire protection engineering, security, environmental health and safety, emergency management, operations continuity and construction administration services.



Since 1985, Telgian has worked hand-in-hand with clients such as architects, engineers, owners, developers, risk and facility management firms, construction teams and government agencies. TEC’s professionals are dedicated to delivering value through effective protection solutions that meet today’s risk challenges. And, in addition to a uniquely global perspective, the company also offers in-depth knowledge of local, state and federal compliance requirements. Boston, MA, May 14, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Telgian Engineering & Consulting (TEC) is pleased to announce the appointment of Jeremiah Crocker as Vice President of Business Development. In this position, Crocker will be responsible for business development and sales, with a focus on fire, life safety and security technologies, requirements and trends. This includes solutions for a wide range of business sectors such as commercial real estate, warehousing and distribution, government, healthcare facilities, retail spaces and education, among others. Crocker brings more than 13 years of industry experience to TEC, with extensive knowledge of market intelligence, forecasting, data analysis and team management.“Not only is Jeremiah an exceptional leader, he is also passionate about innovation within the industry and a strategic thinker, with a track record of delivering revenue growth,” says Leonard Ramo, Telgian Engineering & Consulting President. “His unique combination of hands-on technical experience, business development savvy, and industry expertise make him a valuable addition to the TEC team.Previously, Crocker was with the engineering firm Jensen Hughes, holding positions of increasing responsibility from Director of Business development to, most recently, the Director of Offer Management. There he was responsible for delivering organic growth through leading strategic corporate initiatives and directly engaging with clients.Crocker is a member of the Society of Fire Protection Engineers (SFPE), as well as the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA). A magna cum laude graduate, Crocker earned both a Bachelor of Science degree in Mechanical Engineering, as well as a Master’s degree in Fire Protection Engineering from Worcester Polytechnic Institute.About Telgian Engineering & Consulting, LLC (TEC)Telgian Engineering & Consulting (TEC) is a full-service global engineering and risk mitigation consulting firm specializing in complex, multi-discipline public and private sector projects. TEC provides professional services related to the protection of people, property, information and organizational mission against preventable losses such as strategic/enterprise risk management, fire protection engineering, security, environmental health and safety, emergency management, operations continuity and construction administration services.Since 1985, Telgian has worked hand-in-hand with clients such as architects, engineers, owners, developers, risk and facility management firms, construction teams and government agencies. TEC’s professionals are dedicated to delivering value through effective protection solutions that meet today’s risk challenges. And, in addition to a uniquely global perspective, the company also offers in-depth knowledge of local, state and federal compliance requirements. Contact Information Telgian

Susan McNeill

480-621-5031



telgian.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Telgian