KorTerra Hires New Product Manager

Minneapolis, MN, May 14, 2020 --(



Previously, Johnson served as the Senior Product Manager and Solutions Manager for Field Nation, and Product Manager for SPS Commerce. Her approach of working closely with users to deeply understand how they use the software will help to shape the future of KorTerra’s products as she plays a key role in setting the roadmap for strategic development.



“I am thrilled to join a fast-paced, customer-centric organization,” Johnson said. “KorTerra has all the key components to deliver new and innovative solutions to their market, resulting in continued long-term growth.”



KorTerra’s President, Mitch Stendal, says “We are excited to have Laura on board as a member of our product team. We look forward to her energy and vision helping shape how we evolve our offerings and reach our strategic goals.”



About KorTerra

KorTerra is the leading provider of cloud-based damage prevention software, protecting billions of dollars in underground infrastructure. For over 30 years, the leading stakeholders in gas distribution, pipeline operation, telecommunications, electric distribution, contract locating, and city, county, and state governments have trusted KorTerra as their damage prevention solution. KorTerra helps mitigate risk and ensure the safety of field personnel by providing secure software platforms for processing 811 locate tickets, tracking and reporting asset damages, meeting regulatory compliance, and more. Explore additional solutions at korterra.com and follow KorTerra on LinkedIn.



Media Contact:

Talia Hanneman

KorTerra, Inc.

952.368.1911

Talia Hanneman

651-304-2104



www.korterra.com



