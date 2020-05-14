Ben Franklin Insurance Bolster Commercial Insurance and Risk with New Local Hire

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Ben Franklin Insurance and Investments Press Release

Ben Franklin Insurance and Investments adds key team member Aaron Brown in order to strengthen the company’s Commercial Insurance and Risk services.

Greenwood, IN, May 14, 2020 --(



Aaron Brown has been hired as Commercial Insurance and Risk Consultant where he will be continuing to develop the commercial portfolio for one of the fastest growing locally-owned independent insurance agencies. He has been serving Indianapolis surrounding areas and his hometown of Johnson County as a commercial insurance professional for over a decade.



“Aaron is a key addition to our company,” said Derrick Christy, owner of Ben Franklin Insurance and Investments. “Not only does he have the extensive experience and knowledge of commercial insurance but he is highly respected in this community.”



As an Accredited Advisor of Insurance, Aaron Brown takes a holistic and consultative approach to helping his clients achieve financial balance and risk management in their business.



“I’m excited for this opportunity and I’m focused on offering our commercial clients the type of service that mitigates their risks, meets their coverage needs, and provides a financial balance to their business,” said Brown.



Aaron began his career with Green Owens Insurance, a reputable local agency that was later purchased by ONI Partners, one of the nation’s largest agencies. Aaron continued to serve as an established commercial insurance specialist for ONI, until making the decision to join PCE Insurance, the #1 Keystone Agency in the state. Aaron now serves as a leader in the commercial insurance industry for Ben Franklin Insurance, representing SIAA network of 25 top rated carriers and $8.1 billion of total premium. Aaron has accomplished vast experience and poised to bring immense value and capacity for his clients he is dedicated to serving.



Aaron is a native resident in the City of Franklin, as well as a Franklin College alumni. Prior to his career in the insurance industry, Aaron served in multiple capacities for local and regional banks and mortgage companies (including Ben Franklin Insurance sister company, Approved Mortgage), beginning as an intern in the audit department. He has served on the board of multiple local nonprofits and Chambers, as well as an active member with the Franklin Elks club, and a previous member of the Franklin Rotary club.



Aaron is a dedicated father to his two young children, Owen and Ava. In his free time, Aaron enjoys volunteering, coaching, golfing, going to sporting events, concerts, and traveling.



About Ben Franklin Insurance and Investments



