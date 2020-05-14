American Police Officers Alliance Honors Fallen Officers During Virtual Candlelight Vigil

Press Releases American Police Officers Alliance Press Release

American Police Officers Alliance is a national political organization organized under Section 527 of the IRS Tax Code. Contributions made to American Police Officers Alliance are not tax-deductible. Not authorized by any candidate or candidate's committee. Arlington, VA, May 14, 2020 --( PR.com )-- American Police Officers Alliance, a national political organization that works to defend strong police leadership in the political process, was proud to attend the National Law Enforcement Memorial Fund’s annual Candlelight Vigil last night.American Police Officers Alliance had planned to attend this year’s National Police Week in Washington, DC as they have in past years, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the entirety of National Police Week was canceled and moved to virtual events. “While it is disappointing to not attend the Candlelight Vigil in person this year at the Memorial, it shows the strength of our police force and supporters that so many were able to attend virtually last night,” Executive Director, Daniel Stuebs said in a statement.“In these trying and uncertain times, it was more important than ever to come together to honor our nation’s fallen officers. I am heartened by the overwhelming support we felt last night, and that we were still able to honor these heroes’ sacrifices,” Mr. Stuebs continued.In 2019, 128 law enforcement officers died in the line of duty, according to the National Law Enforcement Memorial Fund. These are heroes that we collectively remembered and honored last night, along with all of the others that have made the ultimate sacrifice.American Police Officers Alliance also spent time yesterday remembering and honoring the officers that have already died this year: the Fraternal Order of Police reported 92 officers have died from COVID-19 as of May 8th, 2020, in addition to 72 line of duty deaths reported by The Officer Down Memorial Page since January 1st.American Police Officers Alliance is a national political organization organized under Section 527 of the IRS Tax Code. Contributions made to American Police Officers Alliance are not tax-deductible. Not authorized by any candidate or candidate's committee. Contact Information American Police Officers Alliance

Daniel Stuebs

703-935-4791



www.americanpoliceofficersalliance.com



