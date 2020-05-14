Keyhole Software Earns Microsoft Gold Competency Status

Press Releases Keyhole Software Press Release

Keyhole Software announces its achievement of the Microsoft Gold Competency status. This accomplishment will increase its capacity to continue to serve their clients by offering quality Microsoft-based solutions.

Lenexa, KS, May 14, 2020 --(



Joining this elite tier of Microsoft Partners signifies that Keyhole stands out amongst its peers and ranks as one of the best in application development competence with Microsoft technologies. It requires a history of success within the technology industry and a constant commitment to its clients.



To earn the Microsoft Gold Application Development Competency, a number of Keyhole consultants mastered rigorous exams to prove technical expertise and wherewithal. Microsoft only recognizes Application Development Competency Partners who are leaders in developing innovative applications using Microsoft development tools like Microsoft Azure and Visual Studio. The Keyhole Software team has become adept at designing and executing these Microsoft-based solutions for its clients.



Another key aspect required for Partner Status included multiple referrals by Keyhole clients. These references indicate the helpfulness, consistency, and reliability of Keyhole's consulting services and demonstrate the success of its implementations with Microsoft technologies.



Lauren Fournier

913-530-4193



https://keyholesoftware.com



