Trillium Capital Resources Arranges Funding for 8 Multifamily Projects in Florida, Georgia and Tennessee

The funding consisted of 2 of the properties through existing banking partnership and 6 through its Agency partners. Interest rates, still at historic lows, had an average coupon of 3.89% and $2.6 million average loan amount per property. The rates ranged from 3.49% to 4.50%, depending on term and leverage and closed in February and March.



Trillium Capital Resources announces the recent successful funding of 8 multifamily projects consisting of 334 units located in Georgia, Florida and Tennessee for five borrowers.

The funding consisted of 2 of the properties through existing banking partnership and 6 through its Agency partners. Interest rates, still at historic lows, had an average coupon of 3.89% and $2.6 million average loan amount per property. The rates ranged from 3.49% to 4.50%, depending on term and leverage and closed in February and March.

Trillium Capital Resources is a lender correspondent that secures competitive financing options for all commercial real estate properties through strategic alliances with established nationwide lenders. Headquartered in Columbus, Georgia, Trillium Capital Resources serves the southeast market with offices located in Jacksonville, Florida and McDonough, Georgia.

Scott Taccati

706-221-7464



www.trillium-capital.com



