New Faces on Board at Trillium Capital Resources

Also, Trillium Capital Resources would like to formally welcome David Crow, who has been named to the position of Director, Originations. David comes to Trillium after 40 years of experience in commercial banking, the last 25 with SunTrust Bank, in various roles including Commercial Credit Portfolio Management and Executive Vice President/Region Senior Credit Officer. David earned his MBA from Rollins College, Crummer Graduate School of Business and his Bachelor’s Degree in Economics and Finance from the University of Central Florida. David will be a great asset to the Trillium Team. Jacksonville, FL, May 14, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Trillium Capital Resources is excited to welcome the newest member of the team, Ryan Griffith as an Associate for Commercial Real Estate Financing. He will be working closely with Brent Shryock and Scott Taccati by assisting in finding solutions for their clients with an emphasis on debt placement and creative financing solutions.Prior to joining Trillium Capital Resources, Ryan recently graduated from the University of Central Florida with a degree in Finance. Ryan was very active while at UCF, which included being Vice President of his Fraternity, a member of the Real Estate Club and he also participated in the UCF/NAIOP Case Study competition. Ryan first entered the Commercial Real Estate Industry in the summer of 2019, in which he interned for CBRE in New York and New Jersey on an “Industrial and Logistics” Team. In his first few months in the industry, through cold calling, canvassing, and prospecting, Ryan was able to turn up many leads that would ultimately result in completed transactions. Moreover, Ryan also worked as a Research Analyst for Marcus & Millichap in Orlando, Florida on a “Multi-tenant Retail Investment Specialist” Team.Also, Trillium Capital Resources would like to formally welcome David Crow, who has been named to the position of Director, Originations. David comes to Trillium after 40 years of experience in commercial banking, the last 25 with SunTrust Bank, in various roles including Commercial Credit Portfolio Management and Executive Vice President/Region Senior Credit Officer. David earned his MBA from Rollins College, Crummer Graduate School of Business and his Bachelor’s Degree in Economics and Finance from the University of Central Florida. David will be a great asset to the Trillium Team. Contact Information Trillium Capital Resources

