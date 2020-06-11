PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Thomala Jacqueline Hollingsworth Honored as a Woman of the Month for May 2020 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)


Raleigh, NC, June 11, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Thomala Jacqueline Hollingsworth of Raleigh, North Carolina has been honored as a Woman of the Month for May 2020 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) for her outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of telecommunications. Each month P.O.W.E.R. features women to represent their professions and industries due to their expertise and success in their chosen specialty.

About Thomala Jacqueline Hollingsworth
Thomala Jacqueline Hollingsworth is a dispatcher and work order support provider with Spectrum Cable in Raleigh, North Carolina. With 12 years experience, she is responsible for dispatching, routing jobs, and providing work order support to Spectrum technicians and business partners.

Born January 13, 1964, Thomala has earned a B.S. cum laude in Business Administration from Strayer University and is currently a graduate student on the President’s list with a 4.0 grade point average in Human Resource Management. She is a member of Alpha Sigma Alpha and the Abundant Life Christian Center Church of God In Christ. In her spare time, she enjoys singing, cooking, playing piano, bowling, spending time with her family and participating in church activities.

About P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) and Powerwoe.com
P.O.W.E.R is an online community as well as a digital and exclusive print magazine featuring professional and famous women. Our mission is to provide a powerful network of empowering women who will mentor and inspire each other to be the best they can be. Through our valuable services, our members can network, collaborate with like-minded professionals, gain recognition and obtain knowledge from those who have already achieved success.
Contact Information
P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
S. K. Koop
516-365-3222
Contact
www.powerwoe.com
Ellen Gold

