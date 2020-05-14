Simco Insurance Center Joins SAN Group

Press Releases SAN Group Press Release

Canandaigua, NY insurance agency becomes newest member of the network.

Hampton, NH, May 14, 2020 --(



Established in 2005, Simco Insurance Center is a family-owned business serving the insurance needs of families and businesses in western New York. A full-service agency, Simco offers home and renters insurance, auto and recreational vehicle, medical, dental, life, vision, long-term care insurance, and business insurance. The agency is conveniently located at 2531 Route 332, Canandaigua, NY.



“Simco Insurance Center has always sought to put its clients’ needs first, offering personalized service while using technology to its maximum benefit,” said its Chief Executive Officer Marc Simmons. “Partnering with SAN Group allows us to offer an increased number of insurance products with a wide selection of carriers, key to providing our clients with even more options.”



“Honesty, integrity and superior customer service are the guiding principles Marc Simmons has instilled at every level of his agency operations for over fifteen years,” said Frank Waters, SAN Chief Operating Officer. “We look forward to partnering with Simco Insurance Center as they continue to expand their services.”



About Simco Insurance Center Simco Insurance Center is located at 2531 Route 332, Canandaigua, NY – less than 30 minutes southeast of Rochester, NY. To learn more, visit simcoinsurancecenter.com.



About SAN Group, Inc.

Shanna Brien

603-601-1242



sangroup.com



